Mudita Moment Watch Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023

Warsaw, April 6th, 2023 - In a world of endless distractions and noise, finding a moment of stillness and calm can feel like a rare and precious gift. Enter Mudita Moment, the unisex wrist watch that not only tells time but encourages you to take a deep breath and savor the present moment. And now, this innovative timepiece has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Award in the Product Design category, solidifying its place as a game-changer in the world of personal wellness and technology.

What sets Mudita Moment apart from other watches on the market is its unique combination of elegance, precision, and mindfulness. Powered by the mechanical energy of the wearer's wrist, this battery-free watch features the Miyota 9015 automatic movement known for its high-quality components and smooth seconds hand sweep. However, it's the addition of 15 dots and the seconds hand that really make Mudita Moment stand out, as they enable wearers to practice breathing exercises anytime and anywhere, reminding us to pause, slow down, and take a deep breath.

Designed to be slim and understated, the Mudita Moment is the perfect accessory for anyone seeking a moment of tranquility in their busy lives. It's also a reminder that sometimes the simplest tools can be the most powerful, providing us with the clarity and focus we need to face the day ahead.

About the Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious international design competitions, recognizing outstanding achievements in product design, communication design, and design concepts. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, and ecological compatibility. Mudita Moment's win at the Red Dot Awards is a testament to its unique design and its ability to promote personal wellness and mindfulness in a world that often feels overwhelming and chaotic.

By winning this award, Mudita Moment has not only gained international recognition and exposure but also solidified its reputation as a benchmark for future design efforts.

You can order your very own Mudita Moment on the Mudita website, and experience the power of mindfulness and innovation right on your wrist.

ABOUT MUDITA

Mudita is a dynamic, technology-oriented start-up based in Warsaw, Poland. Founded by Michał Kiciński, co-creator of CD Projekt, the company's mission is to design and develop consumer electronics that prioritize physical and mental well-being, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for their users.

At Mudita, an international team of research and development specialists, engineers, programmers, and marketing experts collaborate to create high-quality products that are innovative and sophisticated. The company's name is derived from the Buddhist concept of Mudita, meaning sharing in the joy of others.

Driven by a passion for creating products that balance technology with well-being, Mudita's team is committed to designing and delivering products that meet the highest standards of excellence. To learn more about Mudita and their innovative products, please visit their website at .

