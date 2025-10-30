Mudita’s Mindful Alarm Clocks Are Calm Tech Certified™
Technology should help us welcome the day with clarity, not chaos. It’s also important to remember that our mornings set the tone for the hours that follow, which is why, at Mudita, we believe wake-up devices deserve more intention than they’re given.
No glowing screens. No dopamine traps. No jolting notifications waiting to steal your attention before the day even begins.
This belief, now, carries a new stamp of recognition.
Both Mudita Bell 2 and Mudita Harmony 2 have officially received the Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certified™ status from the Calm Tech Institute, founded by researcher and author Amber Case.
The certification evaluates how well products minimize cognitive load, reduce anxiety triggers, and support human attention.
Mudita’s mindful alarm clocks are now even more calm, by design.
Mudita Harmony 2 & Mudita Bell 2
What is Calm Tech Certified™?
Calm Tech Institute recognizes products that quietly support well-being. Certified products demonstrate excellence in:
Human-centered design
Sensory comfort
Gentle, non-disruptive notifications
Tactile interaction and simplicity
Longevity and low maintenance
This aligns perfectly with Mudita’s mission: help people begin and end each day with peace, presence, and better sleep.
Mudita Bell 2
A mindful moment before the day begins
Mudita Bell 2 earned the Platinum Tier of the Calm Tech Institute Certification
Mudita Bell 2 is our fully analog alarm clock for those who prefer an entirely screen-free bedroom. Every design detail is crafted to reduce nighttime stress and morning jolts.
Why Bell 2 meets Calm Tech standards
No screens, digital clutter, or LEDs
Gentle and nature-inspired alarm sound for a calmer wake-up
Smooth movement, no distracting ticking
Intuitive controls and tactile feedback
Minimalist presence that keeps the bedroom restful
Waking up shouldn’t feel like a system alert. Mudita Bell 2 ensures it feels human again.
Mudita Harmony 2
Awarded Calm Tech Certified™ PLATINUM Tier
Mudita Harmony 2 earned the Calm Tech Institute's highest designation with the Platinum Tier.
Mudita Harmony 2 is our minimalist E Ink alarm clock, designed to protect sleep and support healthier bedtime routines. It promotes calm evenings and focused mornings without digital distractions.
Why Harmony 2 achieved PLATINUM TIER certification
Flicker-free E Ink display that protects circadian rhythm
Soothing wake-up tones and gradual alarms
Night-friendly UI with minimal blue light
Physical buttons that reduce cognitive effort
Bedtime tools without “just one more scroll” temptation
Mudita Harmony 2 in Charcoal Black and Pebble Grey
The Calm Tech Institute highlighted Mudita Harmony 2’s strength in:
Minimal distraction
Eye comfort
Intuitive interaction
Sleep-centered design choices
Why This Matters
Our alarm clocks are designed to protect the boundary between rest and the digital world. This certification reinforces that:
Sleep is sacred
Attention deserves protection
Calm is a design choice
In a culture that wakes to glowing screens, unread messages, and dopamine-driven urgency, choosing a mindful wake-up tool becomes a daily act of self-care.
Get your Mudita Harmony at Mudita.com
Better Mornings Start with Better Tech
Mudita Bell 2 and Mudita Harmony 2 are now part of a growing movement shaping technology toward peace over pressure. We’re proud to be among the companies to offer Calm Tech Certified™ products and even prouder to see people embracing calmer mornings in their homes.
Ready to wake up to more presence?
Explore Mudita Bell 2
Discover Mudita Harmony 2
Mudita Harmony 2
Related stories
Discover What’s New in Mudita Kompakt OS K 1.3.0
MuditaOS K 1.3.0 adds music playlists, manual network selection, better security, SMS stability & photo preview/ downloading in Mudita Center.
Why Everyone Is Quitting Social Media
From declining social media engagement to digital fatigue, people are quitting social network platforms. Learn how Kompakt helps reclaim focus and presence.
The Case for a Minimalist Phone in a Smartphone World
Mudita Kompakt is a minimalist phone designed for balance, focus, and mindful tech use. Break free from digital overload and embrace intentional living.
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.