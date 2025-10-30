Mudita’s Mindful Alarm Clocks Are Calm Tech Certified™

Technology should help us welcome the day with clarity, not chaos. It’s also important to remember that our mornings set the tone for the hours that follow, which is why, at , we believe wake-up devices deserve more intention than they’re given.

No glowing screens. No dopamine traps. No jolting notifications waiting to steal your attention before the day even begins.

This belief, now, carries a new stamp of recognition.

Both and have officially received the Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certified™ status from the Calm Tech Institute, founded by researcher and author Amber Case.

The certification evaluates how well products minimize cognitive load, reduce anxiety triggers, and support human attention.

Mudita’s are now even more calm, by design.

Mudita Harmony 2 & Mudita Bell 2

What is Calm Tech Certified™?

Calm Tech Institute recognizes products that quietly support well-being. Certified products demonstrate excellence in:

Human-centered design

Sensory comfort

Gentle, non-disruptive notifications

Tactile interaction and simplicity

Longevity and low maintenance

This aligns perfectly with : help people begin and end each day with peace, presence, and better sleep.

Mudita Bell 2

A mindful moment before the day begins

Mudita Bell 2 earned the Platinum Tier of the Calm Tech Institute Certification

is our fully analog alarm clock for those who prefer an entirely screen-free bedroom. Every design detail is crafted to reduce nighttime stress and morning jolts.

Why Bell 2 meets Calm Tech standards

No screens, digital clutter, or LEDs

Gentle and nature-inspired alarm sound for a calmer wake-up

Smooth movement, no distracting ticking

Intuitive controls and tactile feedback

Minimalist presence that keeps the bedroom restful

Waking up shouldn’t feel like a system alert. ensures it feels human again.

Mudita Harmony 2

Awarded Calm Tech Certified™ PLATINUM Tier

Mudita Harmony 2 earned the Calm Tech Institute's highest designation with the Platinum Tier.

is our minimalist E Ink alarm clock, designed to protect sleep and support healthier bedtime routines. It promotes calm evenings and focused mornings without digital distractions.

Why Harmony 2 achieved PLATINUM TIER certification

Flicker-free E Ink display that protects circadian rhythm

Soothing wake-up tones and gradual alarms

Night-friendly UI with minimal blue light

Physical buttons that reduce cognitive effort

Bedtime tools without “just one more scroll” temptation

Mudita Harmony 2 in Charcoal Black and Pebble Grey

The Calm Tech Institute highlighted ’s strength in:

Minimal distraction

Eye comfort

Intuitive interaction

Sleep-centered design choices

Why This Matters

Our alarm clocks are designed to protect the boundary between rest and the digital world. This certification reinforces that:

Sleep is sacred

Attention deserves protection

Calm is a design choice

In a culture that wakes to glowing screens, unread messages, and dopamine-driven urgency, choosing a mindful wake-up tool becomes a daily act of self-care.

Better Mornings Start with Better Tech

and are now part of a growing movement shaping technology toward peace over pressure. We’re proud to be among the companies to offer Calm Tech Certified™ products and even prouder to see people embracing calmer mornings in their homes.

Ready to wake up to more presence?