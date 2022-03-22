Nature sounds & their role in relaxation

"The earth has music for those who listen." W. Shakespeare

The sounds of nature can be music to our ears, symbolizing rebirth, renewal, and new possibilities.

Birds are chirping. Songbirds are singing. Rain is pattering. Cool breezes are whistling. Leaves rustling in the wind. It’s scientifically proven: the sounds of nature do help us relax.

Did you know that new research shows that listening to natural sounds can physically change our mind and bodily systems, helping us to relax? In fact, numerous studies have linked nature experiences with reduced stress, more creativity and a general sense of well-being, yet people have become very disconnected from nature.

How Sound Affects Your Body and Mind

Nature, undoubtedly, as a source of life, has its own unique sound. Although the beneficial effects of nature sounds on our health and overall well-being have been known since ancient times, recent studies are now proving what we’ve always recognized.

According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, a walk in the woods or listening to recordings from nature, can have a positive impact on your heart rate and alter connections in your brain.

Research also shows that nature sounds help people to look at situations more holistically and put them in their real context. Therefore, we can broaden our personal perspectives. Thus, expanding our relationship with nature to include the sounds of nature, guides us toward appreciation and understanding of the unique benefits of nature on human health and especially on mental health.

Additionally, studies have shown that nature sounds may help combat anxiety and improve nervous system function, thus balancing out our emotions. The calming effect of contact with nature and its unique sounds helps reduce feelings of anger and aggression, in addition to contributing to peace of mind. As a result, our openness to one another is strengthened. Furthermore, focusing on the sounds of nature helps us reduce stress, caused by the pressures of everyday life, demonstrating that nature can be a source of mental peace. Moreover, researchers have shown in their studies that when individuals are exposed to the sounds of nature their memory improves and those nature sounds also contribute to synchronized brain function. Finally, the connection with the sounds of nature improves concentration and efficiency. Consequently, this connection is particularly significant for the healthy emotional development of human beings.

Nature sound & sleep

Nature sounds relax you because they are constant noises of a pleasant pitch. According to scientists at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, your brain interprets them as non-threatening noises, which helps reduce your fight-or-flight response. This, in turn lowers your stress level and helps you become more relaxed for sleep.

features a collection of soothing nature and audio landscape sounds from Mudita's country of origin, Poland. You can listen to the gentle bubbling of a brook or the sound of the wind in the trees in order to create a calming environment and help you relax. These sounds are perfect and can help you slip into a meditative state or ease you into a restful sleep.

Bottom Line

A substantial body of scientific evidence exists which strongly suggests that proximity to nature, nature sounds, and time spent in nature is beneficial for our health and overall well-being.

A substantial body of scientific evidence exists which strongly suggests that proximity to nature, nature sounds, and time spent in nature is beneficial for our health and overall well-being.









