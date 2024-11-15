Over 200% Funded And Rising! Kickstarter Loves Mudita Kompakt

Mudita Kompakt is a HIT on Kickstarter

We're thrilled to announce that in a couple short weeks into our Kickstarter campaign, newest E ink phone, Mudita Kompakt, has soared past 200% of its funding goal, with backers from around the world supporting our vision of a more mindful, balanced approach to technology.

It’s clear that Kickstarter loves as a minimalist phone, and we’re excited to invite you, if you haven’t already, to join this growing community of supporters who want to reclaim their time and simplify their digital lives.

Reclaim Your Life with Mudita Kompakt

At Mudita, we believe technology should work for you, not overwhelm you. is crafted with that philosophy at its core.

It’s a mindful, minimalist phone designed to provide only essential features, allowing you to prioritize real-world experiences and maintain a healthy relationship with technology.

With , you can leave behind the constant pings, notifications, and digital noise, freeing yourself to focus on what truly matters.

Mudita Kompakt is designed to help you focus on what truly matters; real-life moments, experiences, and meaningful connections. It’s about creating technology that’s always there when you need it and discreet when you don’t.

Key Features That Make Mudita Kompakt Special

From its innovative Offline+ Mode to its privacy-first design, every element of has been meticulously crafted to ensure that your phone enhances your life without overwhelming it.

Offline+ Mode : Take control of your privacy with a single switch that physically disconnects the GSM modem and microphones, allowing you to go fully offline whenever you choose.

E-Ink Display : Experience unmatched comfort for your eyes with our paperlike E-Ink screen, designed to reduce strain and deliver impressive battery efficiency.

Wireless Charging & USB-C : Charge without the hassle. offers the flexibility of wireless charging alongside the reliability of USB-C, catering to whatever fits your lifestyle best.

3.5mm Audio Jack : brings back the classic headphone jack for those who value simplicity, reliable connectivity, and the ease of plug-and-play audio.

Dual Active SIM: Manage two numbers on a single device effortlessly, whether you’re balancing work and personal life or switching networks while traveling.

Designed for Privacy and Digital Well-being

runs on MuditaOS K, a custom operating system that prioritizes your privacy and reduces digital clutter. With no tracking, data monetization, or social media distractions, this phone is a sanctuary for those seeking simplicity and privacy in their digital lives.

Your data stays your own, and every interaction on aligns with our commitment to mindfulness and intentional tech use.

Mudita Kompakt puts privacy at your fingertips

An Experience Like No Other

Imagine carrying a world of books in your pocket with the built-in E-reader, exploring offline maps without compromising your privacy, or using the LED flashlight’s warm light mode for night-time convenience.

features are carefully selected to support an intentional lifestyle, blending seamlessly into your life without pulling you away from it.

Whether you're already a fan of Mudita Pure, our original minimal phone, or exploring mindful technology for the first time, Mudita Kompakt offers the perfect balance of innovation and simplicity.

Why Back Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter?

With over 200% of our funding goal reached, the momentum is only building!

Starting at an ultra early bird price of €299, Mudita Kompakt offers exceptional value Back it today to lock in the best deal!

Now is the perfect time to join our and secure your at the best price possible. Here are a few Kickstarter benefits you might enjoy:

No Immediate Charge : Your pledge won’t be charged until our campaign wraps up on December 2nd, so you can secure your spot now and pay later.

Flexibility : Life changes, and so can your plans. You have until the shipment date to cancel your pledge if needed.

Satisfaction Guarantee: Once your arrives, you’ll have 14 days to try it out. If it doesn’t align with your lifestyle, you can return it for a full refund—no questions asked.

As you know, we think is more than a phone. We look at it as a movement toward a balanced and intentional life.

So what are you waiting for? Back our Kickstarter project today, and take the first step toward reclaiming your time, privacy, and peace of mind.

Together, let’s embrace a tech experience that supports life, not distracts from it.