Have you ever felt as though your life was passing you by?

If you feel as though you don’t enjoy the things you used to in the same way or you’re burnt out. The feeling of being completely overwhelmed is a sure sign that you need to slow down! Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy your morning, your first coffee of the day, your breakfast?

A lot of people opt for eating breakfast at their desks because they just don’t have time in the morning. Imagine having time for meditation or yoga before you find yourself stuck in traffic or crushed against your fellow commuters on a bus or tram? Imagine being able to skip the rush hour altogether because your company offers flexitime?

If you’d like to stop being in a rush all the time, give up life in the fast lane. Slowing down might be a challenge, but trust us, it pays off.

1. Do less, think more. Forget about multitasking, doing a lot of things at the same time doesn’t make you more productive. Try to focus on one task, do it mindfully. Be aware of what you’re doing. Not only at work but also in your private life. When you meet your friends or family, refrain from looking at your phone or checking emails. Simply appreciate the moment and be with them.

2. Enjoy the here and now. You’ll love this feeling. Look around yourself and discover things that you’ve never noticed before. Focus on what’s going on around you. Try to calm your thoughts. Relish the importance of existing, appreciate being alive. Don’t think about the past or future, be in the present moment, in the here and now.

3. Be offline as often as possible. Put away your mobile phone, temporarily log out of your social media accounts. If possible, remove the apps from your phone entirely and turn on airplane mode. You’ll never slow down if you have notifications coming in constantly. Plus, not distracting yourself with devices may help you to become more self-aware.

4. Get a good sleep. Lack of sleep won’t help you achieve balance in your life. You should be well-rested in order to be more productive and focused. Try to make sleep a ritual. Invest in a healthy mattress, make your bedroom a special place, don’t eat or work there. It could be your ‘sacred space’.

5. Enjoy nature. Don’t hide yourself away in your home or office. Go outside! Leave your mobile phone at home when going on a walk. Take your time and observe nature. If it’s sunny, feel the warmth of the sun on your skin (be sure to wear suncream), if it’s cold, notice how the cold makes you feel. Smell the fresh air. Enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, running or playing games with your friends.

6. Meditate. Meditation isn’t just for hippies. It has several health advantages, it reduces anxiety, stress and it’s beneficial for your brain. Meditation is a great way to slow down and become aware of your body. Take a deep breath and start it now! Let it become part of your routine.

7. Focus on your food. Eat slowly, focus on each bite of your food. Be mindful of it. Feel the flavours and the textures of your meal. Forget about junk food. Try to treat your eating routine as you would meditation.

8. Find your work-life balance. Don’t let work become the meaning of your life. Stop pursuing money. Find out and do what really makes you happy. Slowing down will help you become more productive. You can do it!

9. Appreciate the simple pleasures. This is definitely connected with enjoying the here and now. Apart from focusing on the moment, you should appreciate it too! Try to see the positive in every situation and if possible, avoid thinking negatively as this affects us more than we realize.

10. Breathe. When you feel as though you’re stressed out or that everything around you is happening too fast, give yourself a break. Practise breathing exercises. Feel the volume of the air coming into your lungs. Slow down.

Do you lead a hectic life? What do you do to slow down?

