The Wait Is Almost Over: Mudita Kompakt Ships Next Week!

Mudita Kompakt is Shipping!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here.

After months of anticipation, we’re thrilled to announce that the Global Optimized version of officially begins shipping next week. Yes, that’s right, your Kompakt is about to make its way to your doorstep!

This milestone is a huge achievement, not only for our team but for everyone who believed in the vision of a more mindful phone. Your support helped bring to life, and we can’t wait for you to experience it in your hands.

Mudita Kompakt is minimalist phone perfect for digital detox.

Last Call for Pre-Order Pricing

If you’ve been on the fence, now’s the time to act.

👉 The special pre-order price of €319 / $335 ends at midnight PT (Pacific Time) on Sunday, April 20th, 2025.

Starting Monday, April 21st, the price will increase to €349 / $369. That’s still below the final retail price, but this weekend marks your last chance to get the best deal.

➡️

What Makes So Unique?

is not just another dumbphone. Designed for people who crave digital balance, our minimalist phone is more than just a minimal phone with an E ink display. We believe it’s a conscious choice to live more intentionally.

Here’s what you’ll love about it:

Custom MuditaOS K – thoughtfully built for minimal distraction with privacy and security at the forefront.

Genuine E Ink Display – glare-free and gentle on your eyes.

Offline+ Mode – a unique setting that disconnects you while still letting you use key features like Offline Maps or music.

Dual SIM (active) & eSIM – perfect for work/life balance or travel.

GPS with Offline Maps – no location tracking, ever.

Fingerprint Reader – fast, private, and secure.

No Apps, No Ads, No Tracking – just essential tools for intentional living.

Great Battery Life – designed to last, not drain.

Durable by Design – Mudita Kompakt is built to handle everyday life.

Audio Player, Notes, Calendar, Meditation Timer, and More – essential tools without the noise.

Award-Winning Design

In the last few weeks alone, has proudly received two major international design awards:

🏆 🏆

These awards recognize innovation, simplicity, and exceptional design. We’re honored (not to mention super grateful) to see Kompakt celebrated on the global stage.

Coming Soon: North America Optimized Version

If you're based in the US or Canada and waiting for the North America Optimized version, don’t worry, you're next. Shipping is on track for May 2025, and we’ll announce the exact date soon.

We’re also monitoring the evolving U.S. customs tariff situation. Our goal is simple: no surprises for our backers. If necessary, we’ll reach out directly and offer solutions.

A Huge Thank You

To everyone who believed in from the start, would like to say a BIG Thank You. Your trust helped make this mindful, minimalist phone a reality.

We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built, and we’re even more excited to see how you use it to live more offline, and more fully.

Watch your inbox for tracking emails and updates.

📱

Because once we start shipping, the price goes up, and you’ll want to be among the first to experience what mindful tech can really feel like.