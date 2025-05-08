Mudita Kompakt Global Version Now in Stock at Regular Price

Pre-Order Pricing Ended for the Global Optimized Version of Kompakt

After months of anticipation and successful Kickstarter & Indiegogo campaigns, we're happy to announce that the is now officially in stock and available for regular order processing and shipping.

This means no more waiting, your minimalist phone is ready to ship directly from Mudita to YOU at the regular price of €439.00 ($439.00).

The Global Optimized version of Mudita Kompakt is in stock and ready to ship.

What This Means for You

The pre-order phase for the Global Version has now ended. If you were waiting for to be ready for immediate delivery, now’s the perfect time to place your order.

The Global Optimized Version is designed to work in most regions around the world and is ready to help you simplify your digital life, right away. No long wait required.

North American Optimized Version Still at Pre-Order Price

For our friends in the U.S. and Canada, there’s still time to save. The North American Optimized Version of remains available at the special pre-order price of $369.00, offering a great opportunity to get your Kompakt at a lower rate before regular sales begin.

Please note: this version is optimized for carriers and bands specific to North America and will begin shipping later this month (May 2025). There are no delays.

Why Choose Mudita Kompakt?

Whether you're looking to reduce screen time, take a break from social media, or embrace a more focused lifestyle, Mudita Kompakt is built for you.

With its E Ink display, long battery life, dual SIM capability, and Offline+ mode, Kompakt helps you stay connected, without the noise of constant notifications, addictive apps, or unnecessary distractions.

So, don’t think of it as just a phone. Because it’s really an awesome tool for digital well-being and intentional living.

Order Now & Get More Offline, More Life

Global Version: In stock, ready to ship, priced at €439.00 ($439.00) when you order your Kompakt, it will ship according to standard delivery terms:

Within the EU: delivery within 1-3 business days

Outside the EU: delivery in up to 7 business days

No more pre-order waiting - your Kompakt is ready to accompany you on your mindful tech journey.

North American Version: Still available for pre-order at $369.00. Shipping is still scheduled for May 2025.