Added a music widget to the home screen for quick access and control: You can now play, pause, skip to the next or previous track directly from the home screen.

The widget also provides options to launch the Music player app or close the widget from the home screen.

Improved song list behavior in two scenarios: When the SD card containing music files is inserted, the tracks are automatically added to the list without requiring manual selection.

When the SD card is removed, a damaged file alert is displayed only once for tracks that were stored on the card.

Improved integration with the car's music control system to ensure proper functionality with the Music Player app.

Enhanced the touch area responsiveness of the mini player component.

Improved music file handling: Deleted tracks no longer appear as currently playing, ensuring accurate playback status.

Improved song list display: The song list view now loads reliably after returning from the song details screen.

Enhanced shuffle functionality: Shuffle mode is now correctly applied when starting playback from the All Songs list.

Smoothed progress bar transitions: The progress bar now updates seamlessly when switching between songs.

Improved playback screen behavior: Newly added songs are now displayed correctly when using the next or previous buttons.

Refined track playback timing: Songs now end precisely at their actual duration, providing smoother playback.

Filtered unsupported files: Songs with unsupported formats are no longer shown in the tracklist, ensuring a cleaner browsing experience.

Improved visibility of the speed control icon, next/previous track icons, and the music progress bar.

Reduced the size of the single song container.

Updated the icon displayed on the empty screen.

Removed the gray color from the scrollbar and adjusted its layout to prevent overlap with the down arrow icon.

Improved app stability: The app now remains stable when moved to the background.

Enhanced mini-player visibility: The mini-player and playback menu now appear correctly after playing music for the first time.

Improved playback screen responsiveness: The playback screen now loads smoothly when playing newly added songs.