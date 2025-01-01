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    Beyond the Screen.

    Disconnect. Focus. Prioritize your mental health.

    Do you feel it already? The unfinished thoughts. The instinct to check the phone seconds after putting it down.

    Want to pause that cycle?

    FIND BALANCE

    Continue reading and claim 15% off Mudita Kompakt and 10% off alarm clocks & watches.

    The Mental Cost of Connectivity.

    The constant noise of the digital world is shrinking the mental space needed for focus and rest.

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    Find Your Focus

    Liberate your attention from constant notifications. Create space for deeper concentration and stay present with one task or activity at a time.

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    Break the Dopamine Loop

    It's up to you whether you stay in systems designed to keep you hooked. Engage with digital content or social media in an intentional and disciplined manner.

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    Wake Up Offline

    More than 4 out of 5 smartphone users check their phone within 10 minutes of waking up. Would you like to become the one who doesn't?

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    Appreciate the Boredom

    Your mind works best when it has room to breathe. Reduce the input and prepare to be amazed by the clarity and creativity may bring.

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    The Tools of Presence.

    The solution is stepping away from technology created to occupy every moment of your day. Mudita devices are designed to help restore boundaries and support your life instead of competing for your attention.

    Mudita Kompakt

    A phone designed to reduce digital overload.


    Mudita Kompakt keeps essential communication while removing the elements that turn smartphones into distraction machines. Its E Ink® display offers freedom from the visual overstimulation common in modern devices. And, whenever you need space to focus or rest, the physical Offline+ mode allows you to disconnect fully.


    SHOP KOMPAKT GET GUIDE & DISCOUNT

    Mudita Harmony 2 and Mudita Bell 2

    Bedroom clocks created to protect your rest.


    The first and last hour of the day shape everything in between. Yet for many people those hours are dominated by screens, scrolling and stimulation. Use Mudita Harmony 2 or Bell 2 to create a smartphone-free bedroom environment, and a mindful routine around going to sleep and waking up.


    SHOP ALARM CLOCKS GET GUIDE & DISCOUNT

    Mudita Moment

    An automatic watch made to keep time, and your peace.


    A minimalist analog watch removes the stream of notifications that usually comes with checking the time. Mudita Moment also includes a simple mindful breathing feature that can help you pause, refocus or unwind before sleep.


    SHOP MOMENT GET GUIDE & DISCOUNT

    A Calmer Mind in 3, 2, 1.

    Stories and real-life experiences of people who reduced digital overload and built a healthier relationship with technology using Mudita’s products.

    Enter your details to receive “The Mudita Kompakt User Well-Being Report”, a collection of stories and real-life experiences of people who used Mudita’s devices to reduce distractions, relieve stress, and enjoy a more focused and relaxed life.

    Additionally, you will receive a 15% discount code for Mudita electronics and 10% off Mudita watches.

    No spam. Insights for a calmer life and a balanced relationship with technology, plus exclusive early access to our best offers and limited editions.

    • Free Shipping on orders over €150.
    • 14-Day Rest-Assured Return Policy.
    • Designed & engineered with care in Europe.
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    By providing your name and e-mail, you agree to receive marketing content and commercial offers from Mudita sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw. Your personal data will be processed according to provisions of Privacy Policy at the same time you accept the Terms & Conditions of Newsletter.

    No spam. Insights for a calmer life and a balanced relationship with technology, plus exclusive early access to our best offers and limited editions.

    • Free Shipping on orders over €150.
    • 14-Day Rest-Assured Return Policy.
    • Designed & engineered with care in Europe.