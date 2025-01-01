Sleep First.

Support for every phase of rest.
Better sleep is shaped by how your day slows down, how your evening becomes the night, and how your morning begins. Meet companions that support each of these transitions.
Ready for World Sleep Day? Claim 15% off tools that will help you sleep better.
Everything else will follow.
World Sleep Day is a reminder that sleep belongs at the heart of your well-being. In a world that constantly asks for more, we invite you to experience the art of rest - doing less, sleeping more, and disconnecting.
Sleep is when your body restores itself, your brain resets, and your nervous system recovers from the day. When sleep is disrupted, everything else feels harder.
Keeps you focused
Even one hour of lost sleep can reduce focus by up to 30%, affecting decision-making and emotional resilience.
Keeps your mind clear
During deep sleep, your glymphatic system clears out toxins. It's essential maintenance, not downtime.
Keeps your melatonin in sync
Blue light exposure delays sleep by up to 3 hours. Gentle wind-down allows your body to prepare for rest naturally.
Keeps your thinking sharp
Quality sleep powers the prefrontal cortex—your center for logic, creativity, and problem-solving.
Better sleep is shaped by how your day slows down, how your evening becomes the night, and how your morning begins. Meet companions that support each of these transitions.