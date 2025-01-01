Sleep First.

Ready for World Sleep Day? Claim 15% off tools that will help you sleep better.

    World Sleep Day is a reminder that sleep belongs at the heart of your well-being. In a world that constantly asks for more, we invite you to experience the art of rest - doing less, sleeping more, and disconnecting.

    Why sleep matters?

    Sleep is when your body restores itself, your brain resets, and your nervous system recovers from the day. When sleep is disrupted, everything else feels harder.

    Keeps you focused

    Even one hour of lost sleep can reduce focus by up to 30%, affecting decision-making and emotional resilience.

    Keeps your mind clear

    During deep sleep, your glymphatic system clears out toxins. It's essential maintenance, not downtime.

    Keeps your melatonin in sync

    Blue light exposure delays sleep by up to 3 hours. Gentle wind-down allows your body to prepare for rest naturally.

    Keeps your thinking sharp

    Quality sleep powers the prefrontal cortex—your center for logic, creativity, and problem-solving.

    Support for every phase of rest.

    Better sleep is shaped by how your day slows down, how your evening becomes the night, and how your morning begins. Meet companions that support each of these transitions.

    Choose a digital sunset.

    Stay connected without the digital noise. Mudita Kompakt’s E Ink® screen is blue light-free unless backlit, protecting your brain's rest mode. Use the physical slider to enter Offline+ mode and enjoy your favorite e-books, podcasts and music in total peace, with wireless communication cut off to ensure zero distractions.


    Protect your attention. Rediscover your time.


    Wind down and drift off.

    Transform your bedroom into a sanctuary of sleep. With a library of relaxation sounds, a low-stimulus E Ink® display, and more, Mudita Harmony 2 gives you everything you need for rest without digital temptation. The display remains dark by default to keep your room pitch-black, but a warm, adjustable front light is there whenever you need to check the time without waking up your brain.


    Protect your peace. Rediscover your sleep.


    Wake up to a great new day.

    Rest doesn’t end when the alarm rings. Say goodbye to the immediate urge to scroll. By keeping your phone out of the bedroom, you protect the first moments of your day from stress and overstimulation. Mudita Bell 2 offers gentle, acoustic melodies that start your day with calm clarity.


    Protect your rhythm. Rediscover your mornings.


    Your bedroom, reclaimed.

    Modern culture turns rest into another metric to optimize, and an arduous task to lock in on and stay on top of. Mudita takes another approach. We don’t track your sleep. We don’t score your nights. We don’t demand your attention. Our goal is to give you your life back by aligning minimalist technology with your natural rhythm. Experience the freedom of rest without the pressure of metrics.


    Better sleep starts tonight.

    Practical guidance to help you prepare your mind and body for restful sleep.

