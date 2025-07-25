Warsaw, Poland - July 24, 2025 - After a strong debut and an overwhelmingly positive reception, Mudita is proud to announce the release of the first major software update for its newest minimalist phone, Mudita Kompakt. The latest update, MuditaOS K 1.2.0, delivers a broad range of more than 150 additional features and software improvements that further refine the user experience and strengthen Mudita Kompakt’s position as a leading device in the mindful tech space.

Building on the momentum of a Kickstarter campaign that reached its funding goal in under four hours, Mudita Kompakt has since garnered praise for its privacy-first approach, genuine E Ink display, and elegant design rooted in simplicity.

This update introduces some of the most-requested additions, including offline navigation with voice guidance, the ability to sideload third-party apps with ease via Mudita Center desktop app, and more than 150 improvements and fixes that touch nearly every part of the system.

With MuditaOS K version 1.2.0 you can now sideload third-party apps to your Mudita Kompakt using Mudita Center (version 3.1.0).

“This release marks an important milestone in our journey to create technology that serves the user, not the other way around,” said Michał Kiciński, founder of Mudita. “These enhancements were driven directly by feedback from our community, and we are deeply grateful for their input and trust. We’re excited to continue listening and will be rolling out more software updates that align with our vision of mindful, intentional living.”

Since its launch last April (Europe, Australia and New Zealand) and May in North America, Mudita Kompakt has earned three prestigious international design awards, including:







These honors – as well as positive reviews from top consumer and tech publications including Forbes, ZDNet, and Android Central, and an average customer user score of 4.5 out of 5 – underscore Mudita’s commitment to thoughtful product development and the seamless integration of form and function.

MuditaOS K 1.2.0 is now available at all devices and the installation can be triggered at Settings > About > Software Update. The update reflects Mudita’s ongoing commitment to transparency, long-term software support, and user-driven improvement. This is just one step in a journey guided by feedback from our community. Our roadmap is focused on delivering the next set of major enhancements they have asked for. In the fall of 2025, we plan to introduce playlist management and group messaging. Following that, in early 2026, we will release a significant upgrade for our Music Player and eBook Reader, including highly-requested features like song search, a lock screen widget, eBook filtering, landscape mode, and more.

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating mindful tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the release of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to continue shaping the future of digital well-being with Mudita Kompakt.

To learn more, visit or and follow us on Instagram .