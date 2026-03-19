Warsaw, Poland –March 20th 2026– Mudita is proud to announce that Mudita Radiant, its Swiss Made automatic field watch, has been awarded the internationally recognized iF Design Award 2026, one of the world’s most respected distinctions for excellence in design and innovation.

This recognition marks Mudita’s fourth iF Design Award, following earlier wins for Mudita Pure, Mudita Moment, and Mudita Kompakt, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to thoughtful, human-centered design.

A Field Watch, Refined

Field watches have long been trusted for their reliability, legibility, and versatility. Mudita Radiant builds on this legacy with a more intentional approach, refining the essentials without adding unnecessary complexity.

Crafted in Switzerland and powered by the Sellita SW-200 Elaboré automatic movement, Radiant offers precision (±7 seconds per day) and a power reserve of up to 41 hours. The movement is fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers and requires no batteries, drawing energy from the natural motion of the wearer.

Designed for Clarity, Built to Last

Every element of Mudita Radiant is designed with purpose:

Exceptional legibility – A clean 12-digit dial with a custom Mudita typeface ensures instant readability

Super-LumiNova® BGW9 – Bright, reliable illumination for visibility in low light and complete darkness

Durable construction – Brushed 316L stainless steel case, sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating

Shock protection – Incabloc® system safeguards the movement from everyday impacts

10 ATM water resistance – Ready for daily use, from unexpected rain to spontaneous swims

Despite its durability, Radiant maintains a slim profile (10–10.7 mm), offering comfort without compromise.

Made to Fit Every Story

Mudita Radiant is designed to adapt to different lifestyles and preferences. It is available in three case sizes (32 mm, 37 mm, and 40 mm), a rare offering among automatic watches, especially for smaller wrists.

Five nature-inspired dial colors, Natural White, Sand Beige, Moss Green, Baltic Blue, and Charcoal Black, are paired with six interchangeable, quick-release straps made from durable vegan textiles using recycled materials.

This flexibility allows each wearer to create a watch that feels personal, while maintaining a consistent, understated design language.

Recognition That Reflects a Philosophy

“We are honored to receive the iF Design Award for Mudita Radiant,” said Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita. “This watch was created with a clear intention, to design something reliable, timeless, and free from unnecessary complexity. This recognition affirms that simplicity, when approached with care, can be both functional and meaningful.”

Mudita extends its sincere gratitude to the iF Design Award jury for recognizing the values behind Mudita Radiant’s design. This achievement reflects the dedication of the entire team and reinforces Mudita’s commitment to creating products that support a more intentional way of living.

Continuing the Journey

Mudita Radiant represents a natural extension of the company’s philosophy, technology that respects time, rather than competes for attention.

With four iF Design Awards across its product portfolio, Mudita continues to demonstrate that simplicity, clarity, and thoughtful design can stand alongside the most celebrated innovations in the industry.

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. The company’s international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity.

Mudita’s journey began with Mudita Pure, followed by its mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, designed to support healthier sleep and daily rhythms. The company later introduced its minimalist E Ink phone, Mudita Kompakt, helping users stay connected without constant distraction.

Alongside its core devices, Mudita has expanded into timepieces with its automatic watches, Mudita Moment, Mudita Element, and now Mudita Radiant, each reflecting the brand’s commitment to timeless design, durability, and intentional living.

Join Mudita on this journey and experience mindful technology.

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