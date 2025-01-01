Mudita Kompakt
Freedom from endless scrolling.
A minimalist E Ink® phone designed for less screen time and fewer distractions. It offers only essential features with a clear, distraction-free interface and a strong focus on privacy and well-being.
Re‑establish healthy routines that support better sleep, focused days, and overall well‑being. Simplify your tech and create space for what truly matters.
Explore firsthand testimonials from Mudita Kompakt users.
From tech experts to stay-at-home minimalism enthusiasts, people of all backgrounds trusted our products and shared their experience.
"I switched from my iPhone SE to Mudita Kompakt two weeks and two days ago. I love this phone for what it is. Some improvements could be made and I am optimistic that they will come over time with software updates. There are things I cannot do on the MK, of course, that's the whole point. It has not made my life easier but it has made my days simpler, which I am grateful for. I acknowledge it is not for everyone, but if you're looking for something to curb screen addiction or social media addiction, I highly recommend the Mudita Kompakt, even as a primary or secondary device."
Wes
"Love, love, love my Mudita Kompakt. Breaking the chains of smartphone/doomscrolling/dopamine addiction. It takes more than just switching out phones, but, man, what an awesome tool to leverage this life change. And I love the aesthetic, too. Worth every penny and then some. I have so many friends and colleagues ask about the phone and I can't sing its praises enough!"
Ngometamer
"This alarm clock is great. I love the e ink display, the high quality speakers, and design. And I really appreciate how they are always improving the clock with updates."
Roberta
"One of the best alarm clocks I ever bought. It is very important for me that my alarm clock wakes me up gently every day in the morning, so nearly all alarm clocks on Amazon were no real option because of their annoying beeping sounds"
Nklz
"Finally there is a smartphone that fits completely my needs! The fact that I also can side load some apps to meet my needs is so perfect! I really love my Mudita Kompakt and its e-ink screen which is very calming for my eyes. Such a great phone!"
lijie
"I love it, the fact that it has only simple Open Street Maps, only simple photo, the reduction, only essential, great with kids, made my holidays and afternoons after work. Starting to forget my smartphone, wonderful new time. And good for focus if you turn on the HotSpot and do your thing on a bigger screen. Loved personal contact with the team via mail. Love that it is European developers."
July88
"This phone gets the job done. It does the basic call and text very well with the possibility for running some other apps that have become staples of modern life like WhatsApp, without becoming the Eye of Sauron like other smartphones."
D
We want you to feel completely confident in your choice. When you receive your Mudita Kompakt, you'll have 14 days to try it out. If it's not for you, simply return it in undamaged condition for a full refund, including any add-ons you decide to return.
You can find the full list here.
Yes, our tests in cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Orlando confirmed that the Global version of Mudita Kompakt works with major networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Additional testing is ongoing to expand coverage further.
While Mudita Kompakt does not include an app store, you can sideload third-party Android apps using our Mudita Center desktop application. However, apps not optimized for the E Ink screen or requiring Google Services may perform inconsistently. Mudita does not guarantee the compatibility of any third-party apps.
Yes, Mudita Kompakt includes a 2-year warranty, along with 3 years of software and security updates. We are committed to supporting you beyond your initial purchase and ensuring your device remains reliable.