" I switched from my iPhone SE to Mudita Kompakt two weeks and two days ago. I love this phone for what it is. Some improvements could be made and I am optimistic that they will come over time with software updates. There are things I cannot do on the MK, of course, that's the whole point. It has not made my life easier but it has made my days simpler, which I am grateful for. I acknowledge it is not for everyone, but if you're looking for something to curb screen addiction or social media addiction, I highly recommend the Mudita Kompakt, even as a primary or secondary device. "

Wes