Embrace the Element of Elegance with Mudita

Crafting Time

Watches are often thought of as simple instruments, with their intricacy and complexity at times overlooked. Approximately a hundred years ago, when the first modern wrist watches were being introduced, every watch was mechanical because batteries and quartz mechanisms were not invented yet. Therefore, all watch mechanisms needed to be mechanically adjusted. Back then, wristwatches were also smaller than in the previously popular pocket watches.

In the era following, WWII, a US-based company, , revolutionized the watch industry by producing the first watch to use a battery-powered movement. Decades later, on Christmas day in 1969, Seiko launched the world's first quartz wristwatch.

Although quartz or battery-powered watches may be more accurate, watch aficionados and those who consider themselves timepiece connoisseurs, often prefer automatic watches. These unique timepieces embody hundreds of years of expertise, craftsmanship, and precision within the watchmaking industry.

The younger generation may have grown up telling time on digital devices and mobile phones, however, many are now going back to basics and returning to the days of the traditional, automatic wristwatch.

Back in 2021, When Mudita made the decision to introduce a traditional watch to our product line, with , we focused not only on the minimalist aesthetics, but also on using the highest quality materials, such as sapphire crystal and 316L stainless steel.

This time, we’re taking it to the next level with .

Ultra-slim design

The art of the craft

From the materials used to the time-honored art of the watchmaking craft, there are several reasons why many people still prefer traditional timepieces over quartz or battery-operated watches.

The production of a traditional watch, this includes , is truly an artform. The trade of watchmaking is highly respected, due to its incredibly rich history, not to mention the time and expertise it takes to perfect the craft.

Moreover, traditionally-crafted, high-quality Swiss timepieces, in addition to holding their value over time, are built with resilience and timelessness in mind.

You can envision passing on an heirloom timepiece to one of your children, and they would probably be thrilled to wear it.

Can you say the same thing about the first generation smartwatch?

Other than regular maintenance and occasional cleaning, traditional watches don’t need anything to stay up-to-date. On the other hand, poorly-crafted, low-priced watches often break or scratch easily.

Even the most techy smartwatches, with all of the bells and whistles, have a tendency to quickly become outdated.

Durability

One undeniable advantage that high-quality, traditional watches have over battery-powered or quartz watches is durability. The use of premium materials in Mudita Element, such as sapphire crystal and Titanium, ensures that your timepiece will serve you well for years to come.

Why Titanium?

Titanium is increasingly favored in the creation of high-end watches, primarily due to its outstanding combination of lightweight and strength. This metal is significantly lighter than traditional stainless steel, which enhances comfort and wearability, especially in larger watches that might otherwise feel cumbersome.

However, despite its lightness, titanium does not compromise on durability. It offers exceptional tensile strength and resistance to bending and breaking. Furthermore, titanium stands out for its superior corrosion resistance, making it ideal for wear in humid climates or frequent contact with water, a feature particularly appreciated by sports and outdoor enthusiasts.

Additionally, titanium's hypoallergenic properties make it suitable for wearers with sensitive skin, as it does not irritate or react negatively like some other metals. Aesthetically, titanium has a unique, muted gray color that gives it a modern, sophisticated look, and it can be finished in various ways to enhance its appearance further.

Also noteworthy is titanium’s non-magnetic nature, which ensures that it does not interfere with the mechanical movement of the watch, thus maintaining timekeeping accuracy in environments with strong magnetic fields. These qualities make titanium an excellent choice for luxury watches, like , combining functionality with a sleek, contemporary design.

Crystal Clear

Of all the important components in a wristwatch, the window to your timepiece, is the watch’s crystal. The front of the watch is the place most susceptible to impact, thus taking some of the hardest hits. Therefore it’s important to choose a timepiece that can withstand almost anything. Sapphire crystal is considered the most expensive of all watch crystals. The material is highly regarded in the watchmaking industry. Since it’s the most expensive material, it’s usually used in only high-quality wristwatches, Sapphire crystal is one of the hardest substances on earth, measuring 9 on the Mohs scale. The Mohs scale is a scale for rating the relative hardness and scratch resistance of various materials. As a comparison a diamond measures 10, which is the highest rating and glass ranks around 5.5 to 7 on the Mohs scale.

The use of sapphire glass in quality timepieces ensures that the watch crystal remains clear and scratch free even after years of frequent use.

Sustainability & Comfort

When it comes to choosing a watch, in addition to considering traditional craftsmanship and durability, an automatic watch is also the most sustainable choice. Unlike quartz or battery-powered watches, which require the replacement of batteries, whose production and disposal is not always environmentally-friendly, a Swiss automatic movement, like the Sellita SW 300-1 mechanism in Mudita Element, is powered by the movement of the wearer’s hand.

That’s right, traditional automatic watches don’t use batteries. By their very nature, they use a green energy source found in the movement of the wrist.

The energy stored in the mechanism is able to keep the watch ticking accurately without manual winding for long periods of time. In fact, the power reserve is up to 56 hours, which means that you can safely store your watch for over two days and it will not stop. If the power reserve is drained, the movement can be brought back into motion by either quickly winding the watch, or by simply wearing the watch for a few minutes.

Precision Engineered

The Sellita SW 300-1 mechanism stands as a paragon of Swiss engineering and is a key feature that sets the apart. Renowned for its precision and reliability, the Sellita SW 300-1 is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of watchmaking. This movement is notably thin, measuring only 3.6 mm in height, which allows for the creation of ultra-slim watch designs that don’t sacrifice elegance or functionality. Its compact design enhances wearer comfort by ensuring that the watch remains unobtrusive and light on the wrist.

Operating at a high frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour (A/h), the precise timekeeping that can rival even the most revered watch movements in the market. It is this high beat rate that contributes to both its accuracy and the pleasing aesthetic of the watch's motion. Furthermore, with a power reserve of up to 56 hours, the Sellita SW 300-1 allows for extended use without the need for frequent winding, providing convenience and peace of mind for the wearer.

The Sellita SW 300-1's robust build and engineering excellence not only underline the commitment to quality and innovation, but also enhance the overall user experience by combining traditional Swiss craftsmanship with contemporary watchmaking technology.

What About Style?

While watch faces might come in all shapes and sizes, and personal style varies from individual to individual, there is something truly timeless about a classic, minimalist watch. Of course, over time, some smartwatch makers have attempted to create sleeker, more flat designs, while many hybrid watches are attempting to achieve something in the middle, however, it is just not the same. The classic aesthetic of a traditionally-crafted automatic watch simply never goes out of style.

The Element of Style

Mudita Element

The sophisticatedly designed is a perfect fusion of sleek design and Swiss craftsmanship, making it a long-lasting timepiece. The ultra-slim design boasts a 39mm diameter and a 7.85mm thickness that speaks to its sophisticated engineering. The titanium case offers superior lightness at only 35g, enhancing durability without compromising style.

Powered by the seamless precision of the Sellita SW 300-1 mechanism, the showcases Swiss expertise with up to 56 hours of power reserve, allowing freedom of extended use without the need for daily winding.

The sapphire crystal front of the watch provides ultimate protection against reflections and scratches, ensuring the watch crystal remains clear and scratch-free even after years of frequent use.

With its simple functionality, attention to detail, and understated elegance, the is truly one of a kind, hard to come by in an ordinary quartz watch, or even the most fancy smartwatch.

The Essential Element of Time.

We'd like to say a BIG Thank You to Danny from @ for providing us with these awesome pictures.