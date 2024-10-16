Get ready to simplify your digital life with Mudita Kompakt

More Offline. More Life.

Let's face it: traditional smartphones are driving us crazy. That constant stream of pings, likes, alerts, and notifications? It's enough to make anyone's head spin. We've all been there – mindlessly scrolling through social media when we should be working, or checking emails at 2 AM instead of sleeping. Our smartphones promise to make life easier, but sometimes they just add to the chaos.

It’s time for a change! And that change is .

If you’ve ever felt the need to reclaim your focus, reduce your screen time, and simplify your digital life, Mudita Kompakt is here to help.

Think of as your ticket to breaking free from digital overload. Whether you're sick of being glued to your screen or just want to carve out some peace and quiet in your day, is here to help you take back control of your time and attention.

Mudita Kompakt: A Digital Minimalist's Dream

isn’t just another phone. We’d like to think of it as a tool designed with intentional simplicity at its core. At a time when smartphones are becoming more complex and overwhelming, Mudita Kompakt dares to be different by focusing on what’s essential.

Its thoughtful design is centered on mindful technology and digital minimalism supports a digital detox lifestyle by stripping away unnecessary features that clutter your day-to-day life.

Mudita Kompakt is designed for simplicity, privacy, and intentional living.

What makes Mudita Kompakt truly special?

Its thoughtful design embodies of mindful tech use and helps users cultivate healthier relationships with their devices.

Here are some of the most important features that make a standout device for anyone looking to simplify their digital life:

MuditaOS K features a minimalist interface and puts privacy first.

Clean & Custom Operating System

Mudita Kompakt is powered by MuditaOS K, a custom-designed operating system built with simplicity and privacy in mind. Free from social media, games, and data-tracking apps, it keeps only the essentials, ensuring a cleaner, distraction-free digital experience. Privacy by design means your data is always safeguarded, and your digital footprint remains entirely your own.

E Ink® Display for Unmatched Eye Comfort

The 4.3” E Ink® display offers a paper-like reading experience, reducing eye strain while using minimal power. It's readable in direct sunlight or low light without emitting harmful blue light, making it perfect for mindful, long-term use. Whether reading or navigating the phone, the display ensures an environment that supports digital well-being.

Mudita Kompakt features a pocket eBook Reader

Wireless Charging and USB-C

Mudita Kompakt offers both wireless and USB-C charging options, letting you choose the charging method that works best for you. Say goodbye to tangled cables and enjoy the ease of placing your phone on a wireless charging pad, or use the reliable USB-C when you need to plug in.

Dual Active SIM for Seamless Travel

With dual active SIM, managing two phone numbers has never been easier. Whether you’re traveling and using a local SIM or keeping personal and professional lines separate, Mudita Kompakt makes it easy to stay organized without needing multiple devices.

Offline+ Mode for True Privacy

Take your privacy to the next level with Offline+ mode. Unlike Airplane Mode, Offline+ fully disconnects the phone’s GSM modem and microphones, offering complete digital silence. Whether you're enjoying time with loved ones or simply taking a break, Mudita Kompakt allows you to experience life without digital interruptions, while still functioning as a capable tool offline.

Offline Maps for Private and Secure Navigation

Mudita Kompakt also features Offline Maps, allowing you to download selected areas or even entire cities and countries for offline use. With GPS functioning solely as a receiver, your location remains private and never leaves your device. The minimalist Maps app avoids tracking features like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi scanning, ensuring your journeys remain truly private.

You can follow your location on the map without relying on an internet connection, creating a smooth, undisturbed journey—no ads, no distractions, just a map and your dot.

Minimalist Camera and Flashlight

Capture essential moments with Mudita Kompakt’s 8MP camera and LED flashlight. Images display in black and white on the E Ink® screen, but the color information is saved for future use, like when you upload the images to your computer or laptop.

The dual-mode flashlight includes both white and warm light options, offering practical illumination for any situation.

Fingerprint Reader for Extra Security

Mudita Kompakt offers enhanced security through its fingerprint reader. Unlock your phone effortlessly and securely using your unique biometric signature. With this extra layer of protection, your data stays safe and accessible only to you.

Mudita Kompakt puts privacy at your fingertips

Audio Jack for Reliable Connectivity

In a wireless world, brings back the reliability of the 3.5mm audio jack. Enjoy seamless audio for music or calls with your wired headphones, without the need to worry about battery life or pairing issues.

A Phone That Encourages Digital Detox & Mindful Tech Use

One of the biggest advantages of is how seamlessly it fits into a mindful tech lifestyle. With this phone, you’re no longer tethered to the digital world 24/7. Instead, it encourages you to take back control of your time, focus on the people around you, and disconnect from the constant noise of modern life.

Mindful tech use and digital minimalism doesn’t mean disconnecting from everything. It’s more about removing distractions and fostering a healthier relationship with technology.

is built with that principle in mind, allowing you to simplify your daily interactions and use your phone in a more mindful way.

Minimalist Design for a Balanced Life

At the heart of Mudita Kompakt is the idea that less is more. The phone's minimalist design isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s all about functionality and intention. By removing the complexity of modern smartphones, Mudita Kompakt helps you focus on what truly matters: meaningful communication, privacy, and peace of mind.

These days, digital privacy is a major concern, and Mudita Kompakt was designed with that in mind. Without the presence of invasive apps, GPS tracking, or constant internet connectivity, your personal data stays personal. This phone simplifies your digital life while giving you peace of mind knowing that your privacy is a priority.

How Mudita Kompakt Can Help You Reclaim Your Time

How much of your day is spent mindlessly scrolling or checking notifications? Imagine reclaiming those hours for the things that truly matter, whether it’s spending time with loved ones, focusing on a hobby, or simply enjoying a moment of peace. Mudita Kompakt offers a distraction-free space where you can connect more deeply with the world around you, free from digital clutter.

With its long-lasting battery, simplified design, and the removal of unnecessary features, this phone allows you to be more present in your daily life. It’s not about cutting off technology entirely, but about making intentional choices that lead to a more balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Join the Movement: Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter

We’d like to think Mudita Kompakt isn’t just any regular phone. We’d like to think it’s a shift towards simpler, more mindful living. If you’re ready to take the next step in reclaiming your time, focus, and digital well-being, you won’t want to miss the upcoming .

Make sure you go to the dedicated and sign up for the waitlist in order to be notified when our campaign launches.

By supporting Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter, you’ll be among the first to experience this groundbreaking new device. The early bird price is set at €299, offering an incredible opportunity to embrace a more intentional approach to technology at an affordable cost.

Make sure you don’t miss out! This is your chance to join a community of like-minded individuals seeking a better balance between digital and real life.

Stay tuned for more details, and get ready to simplify your digital life with Mudita Kompakt.

