March 24th 2022 Mudita Pure Shipping & Production Update

As you might have read in the , we have significantly increased our production and shipping output. In fact, in the last 2-3 weeks, we not only finished shipping out all the Charcoal Black Mudita Pure phones to all the Kickstarter backers and Indiegogo Backers, we started shipping out Charcoal Black devices to our early eCommerce customers as well. This week we already shipped out 144 phones and are preparing to ship out another 288 units. We are now focusing on significantly increasing our production of the Pebble Gray color and catching up with all the shipments. This week, out of the 288 units waiting to be shipped out, 152 units are Pebble Gray. At our current production and shipment pace, we should be finished fulfilling all crowdfunding orders very soon.

We can’t wait until the moment when we can finally share with you that we have fulfilled all our KS & Indiegogo orders!

MuditaOS

As we communicated previously, we are currently working on a brand new MuditaOS software update, which should be released shortly. At the moment, our developer team is working on finalizing all the details. We encourage all individuals, who have already received their devices to send logs with any bugs they experience to our team via Mudita Center. These logs help out developers recreate the issue and implement a solution as soon as possible.

Additionally, if you have received your Mudita Pure and would like to share your feedback with the Mudita Community, we would like to invite you to join our .

It’s also a GREAT place where the expanding Mudita Community can directly connect with the Mudita Team to discuss all our products, get quick answers to their questions, as well as exchange ideas about new features, as well as read product reviews left by other members

Here’s a link to a thread with several Mudita Pure reviews:

We look forward to seeing you on the FORUM!