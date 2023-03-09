Mastering Mindfulness: Understanding the Three Pillars

The 3 main pillars of mindfulness

Mindfulness, in addition to being one of the buzziest words in wellness, is also a big part of the Mudita ethos. And for good reason! This ancient practice has been scientifically proven to reduce stress, increase focus, and . But what exactly is mindfulness, and how can you master it? When we write about mindfulness, we write that it’s about being present in the moment without judgment. However, to truly become a mindfulness master, you need to know about the three main pillars of the practice.

These three pillars are intention, attention, and attitude. By understanding each of these pillars and incorporating them into your practice, you can take your mindfulness game to the next level.

Attention involves fully immersing yourself in the present moment, letting go of distractions and judgments. Intention involves setting a clear goal for your practice, whether it's to be more present or to cultivate greater self-compassion. And, finally, attitude involves adopting a curious, non-judgmental mindset towards your experience.

By embracing these three pillars, you can unlock the full power of mindfulness and start experiencing its many benefits in your daily life.

Attention: Mindfulness starts with paying attention to the present moment with a sense of curiosity and openness. Instead of being distracted by your thoughts or surroundings, focus on your sensations, thoughts, feelings, and emotions. This will allow you to observe these experiences without judgment or distraction, which allows you to be fully present in the moment. Examples of attention mindfulness practices include , body scans, and mindful listening. You can also use mindfulness training cards, like , if you need help focusing on something while practicing mindfulness. Intention: Having a clear intention for your mindfulness practice helps you stay focused and align your actions with your values. By setting a specific goal or simply desiring to cultivate mindfulness in your daily life, you create a sense of purpose and direction. Some examples of intention in mindfulness practices can include setting daily objectives and creating a mindfulness plan, and choosing an area of focus such as stress reduction, emotional regulation, or cultivating gratitude. This way, you can focus on the things which matter most to you at that present moment. That, in itself, is part of mindfulness practice. Attitude: Our approach to our experiences is essential for developing mindfulness. A non-judgmental, non-reactive, and compassionate attitude allows us to accept our experiences as they are, without trying to change or control them. This means approaching them with kindness and understanding towards oneself and others. By creating a positive attitude, we create a supportive and safe environment for growth and learning. Attitude mindfulness practices include practicing self-compassion, cultivating gratitude, as well as offering kindness and compassion to others.

Together, these three pillars of mindfulness form the foundation of a strong mindfulness practice and are interdependent. Paying attention to experiences, setting a clear intention, and adopting a non-judgmental and compassionate attitude are essential for developing awareness and cultivating mindfulness in daily life.

