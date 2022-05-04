May 4th 2022 Shipping & Production Update

May the 4th be with you!

Spring always brings with it a boost of fresh air, warmer weather and a better mood. Here in Poland, spring is in full swing and at Mudita, we’re also filled with optimism and excitement. We have some GREAT news! This week, we are shipping out approximately 300 devices. As we’re catching up with the production of the Pebble Grey Mudita Pure phones, we are also approaching the final stretch before we complete all the orders of our Kickstarter Backers.

After this week, only about 100 units will still need to be shipped, which we hope to fulfill next week.

Our records also show that approximately 60 original backers still have not completed their Backerkit survey, confirming their delivery address and choice of phone color. We will be sending out another reminder to those individuals, asking them to please provide the necessary information needed for shipment.

If you are a Kickster Backer and you have still not received your phone or a shipping notification this week, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You may be one of the individuals who still needs to complete the survey.

MuditaOS & Mudita Center Update Roadmap

We are aware that there are still some issues that need to be addressed when it comes to the operating system in Mudita Pure. That’s why we have prepared a general roadmap in order to provide you with a visual outline of the improvements we intend to make and when you could expect them to be implemented.

Due to the amount of work involved in releasing updates, you can expect that we will deliver updated versions of MuditaOS and Mudita Center at least once per quarter. If it will be necessary to release them more frequently, then we will make sure to inform you right away that an update is available.

Here are some of the items we are working on for Q2. This release should be available for download before the end of the quarter:

Mudita Pure

Further improvements to the life of the battery in Mudita Pure. Our goal is to optimize the performance and improve the longevity of the battery.

More Bluetooth improvements to allow Mudita Pair to be paired with devices more smoothly.

HFP (Hands-Free Protocol) implementation fixes

Additional bug fixes to ensure better device functionality

Mudita Center

Improved data refresh in the desktop app

Additional bug fixes for a better user experience

Thank you for your continued support as we strive to cross the finish line on this unique project. We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you again for being part of our journey.