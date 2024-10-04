Mudita Kompakt Price Reveal

Minimalist Phone Moves Closer To Reality With Pricing Reveal

Warsaw, Poland – Mudita, the Warsaw-based mindful tech company, is thrilled to share significant updates on Mudita Kompakt, its much-anticipated minimalist phone designed to prioritize digital well-being. With a strong foundation laid through its focus on mindfulness, privacy, and simplicity, has already garnered substantial interest, setting the stage for a successful launch.

Since its initial reveal, has been celebrated for its thoughtful approach to redefining the modern phone. Designed to encourage healthier relationships with technology, it has positioned itself as the go-to device for individuals seeking freedom from the overwhelming complexities of smartphones, while still retaining essential functionality. Each feature, from its clean and custom OS to the E Ink display, was crafted with the intent to cultivate a more mindful and intentional way of using technology.

Major Milestones

With a clear focus on mindful tech use, has achieved several key milestones since its announcement:

High Engagement from the Community : The phone’s philosophy of simplicity and mindful use has resonated deeply with an audience looking to reclaim their time and attention.

Industry Recognition : has already been highlighted in several media outlets and has sparked conversations around digital minimalism and healthy tech habits.

Growing Demand for a Simpler Digital Experience: Early supporters and enthusiasts have expressed their anticipation for a phone that empowers users to prioritize meaningful, real-world experiences.

Mudita Kompakt features a music player for mindful moments.

Key Features Tailored for Mindful Tech Use

Clean & Custom OS : Designed to protect user privacy and eliminate distractions, the minimalist interface offers only the essential apps and functionalities.

E-Ink Display : Eye-friendly and energy-efficient, this screen offers a paper-like reading experience, eliminating blue light and promoting healthier screen usage.

Solid Construction & Durable Hardware : Reinforced with an internal aluminum frame for sturdiness. IP 54 rating provides protection against dust and water splashes.

Big Battery Capacity : 3300 mAh battery combined with E Ink’s efficiency for longer use without frequent charging

Essential Apps : Includes Weather for quick access to local forecasts, a Music Player to store and play music or audiobooks offline, and a Calendar for simple scheduling with popular sync options.

Hotspot and Tethering : Share your internet via Wi-Fi, USB-C, or Bluetooth. Connect only when needed, and use it as a secure alternative to public Wi-Fi.

Offline Maps : Download maps for offline use with GPS functioning solely as a receiver, ensuring your location data stays local and providing a clean, ad-free navigation experience.

Dual Active SIM : Manage two different numbers for personal and professional use with ease, making Mudita Kompakt a practical device for today’s versatile lifestyles.

Offline+ Mode : A unique feature that completely disables the GSM modem and microphones, taking privacy to the next level.

Fingerprint Reader: For enhanced security, the biometric fingerprint reader ensures your data is secure and accessible only to you.

Additional features such as wireless charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a compact, ergonomic design have further set apart as a device that respects user choice and comfort.

Pricing Announcement

Mudita is excited to officially reveal the pricing for ahead of its upcoming Kickstarter campaign. The phone will launch on Kickstarter at an exclusive early bird price of €299, with the regular retail price set at €439. This announcement marks a pivotal moment for as the company continues to build momentum and prepare for the phone’s official release.

“We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm surrounding t and look forward to bringing this unique device to more people,” says Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita. “The pricing reveal is an important step in our journey, and we hope it will encourage more users to experience the benefits of mindful tech use.”

Join us on a journey to redefine digital well-being!

Invitation to Journalists

As Mudita Kompakt continues to gain traction, we invite journalists, reviewers, and tech enthusiasts to collaborate with us in this exciting phase. We are open to interviews, product reviews, and feature stories to help spread the message of mindful technology and digital well-being.

For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact our marketing team at pr@mudita.com.