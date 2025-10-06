Mudita Products Achieve Calm Tech Institute Certification

Mudita Devices Honored by Calm Tech Institute for Human-Centered Design

It’s no secret that we live in a world where technology rarely lets us rest. Notifications, glowing screens, and the pressure of being constantly connected have made it difficult to find moments of true calm.

At Mudita, we’ve long believed that technology should work differently. It should support your well-being rather than compete for your attention.

Mudita Kompakt, Harmony 2, and Bell 2, all Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certified.™

That’s why we’re especially proud to announce that three of our bestselling products, , , and , have been awarded the Platinum Tier level of the Calm Tech Certified™ seal by the .

This recognition matters because it demonstrates that it’s possible to design technology that respects human attention, creates space for stillness, and operates in harmony with daily life.

About the Calm Tech Institute

Founded in 2024 by Amber Case, the is dedicated to promoting technology design that respects human attention, time, and peace of mind.

The Institute has established an 81-point certification standard that evaluates products on their ability to operate in harmony with users, rather than overwhelming them.

The certification process measures aspects such as attention management, peripheral use, durability, sound, light, and material design.

Products that meet the strictest requirements are awarded Platinum Tier status, which is the Institute’s highest level of recognition.

Source: Calm Tech Institute (https://www.calmtech.institute/calm-tech-certification)

How Mudita Products Scored Across the Calm Tech Categories

Attention – Respecting Focus

Mudita Kompakt: E Ink display and Offline+ mode reduce digital interruptions.

Mudita Harmony 2: Calming wake-up routines replace disruptive alarms.

Mudita Bell 2: Simple, tactile design keeps attention demands minimal.

Periphery – Gentle Presence

Mudita Kompakt: Subtle notifications inform without overwhelm.

Mudita Harmony 2: Gradual light and soft sound cues create a natural wake-up.

Mudita Bell 2: Analog dial and acoustic chimes make it a quiet background companion.

Durability – Built to Last

Mudita Kompakt: Works offline and independently of cloud services.

Mudita Harmony 2: Functions reliably as a stand-alone device.

Mudita Bell 2: Fully analog design ensures lasting dependability.

Light – Healthier Use

Mudita Kompakt: E Ink screen avoids harsh blue light.

Mudita Harmony 2: Warm, gradual light supports circadian rhythm.

Mudita Bell 2: Entirely screen-free, keeping the bedroom dark and calm.

Sound – Designed for Calm

Mudita Kompakt: Gentle tones instead of disruptive alerts.

Mudita Harmony 2: Thoughtfully designed sounds for waking and winding down.

Mudita Bell 2: Soft acoustic chimes create a natural wake-up experience.

Materials – Responsible Choices

Mudita Kompakt: Built with durability, avoiding over-engineering.

Mudita Harmony 2: Minimalist design prioritizes long-term use.

Mudita Bell 2: Timeless, tactile design crafted to last.

Technology That Works With You

This recognition from the Calm Tech Institute perfectly reflects the that guides every product we create at Mudita.

We believe technology should be quiet, reliable, and respectful, while at the same time. enhancing life without overwhelming it. Instead of demanding constant attention, our products are designed to work in the background, supporting healthier routines and leaving space for what truly matters.

Calm Tech Certification validates this approach, showing that it’s possible to build devices that align with human needs, not the other way around.

Calm Technology, Moving Forward

Having , , and all awarded Platinum Tier level the Calm Tech Certification™ is more than just recognition. This designation shows that technology can be designed to work in harmony with life, not against it.

This is only the beginning. At , our mission is to continue creating devices that respect human attention, reduce stress, and bring more calm into everyday life.