New Mudita Harmony Update: Wake Up Inspired with Custom Quotes

Waking up doesn’t have to feel rushed or stressful. That’s why was designed to support healthy sleep habits and bring more mindfulness into your daily rhythm.

Now, with the new update and the addition of Custom Quotes, your mornings and evenings can become even more intentional.

So, instead of waking up to a flood of notifications, you’re welcomed by words you’ve chosen yourself.

With the latest Mudita Harmony 2.10.0 update, your alarm clock can now greet you with words that inspire, motivate, or simply make you smile.

What’s New in Version 2.10.0

The highlight of this update is the brand-new Custom Quotes feature.

You can now add your own favorite quotations, affirmations, or reminders directly to .

All customization is done through the desktop app, where you’ll also find additional settings to tailor the experience to your liking.

To enjoy this functionality, please update to the latest version of , which is also available starting today.

This means your alarm clock can reflect what matters most to you, whether it’s a calming line of poetry, a personal affirmation, or a daily reminder to take things slow.

Why It Matters

Mudita Harmony has always been more than just an alarm clock. It was created to support healthy sleep hygiene and to help you establish calming rituals around rest and waking.

With the new Custom Quotes feature, continues to evolve as a companion for mindful living. So, instead of starting or ending your day with screens and constant notifications, you can create an atmosphere that reflects your own values.

helps you build routines that are free from digital noise, making space for restorative sleep at night and a gentle, intentional start in the morning.

Mudita Kompakt Also Gets an Update

Alongside this update, we’ve also released for . This update introduces new features which were inspired by our growing community of users.

