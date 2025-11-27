New Mudita Kompakt update 1.4.0 released

We're excited to share MuditaOS K 1.4.0, our newest feature-rich update for Mudita Kompakt.

This release transforms how you communicate, listen to music, and read on your device, while making the entire experience smoother and more reliable.

As promised, this update offers full group message support. Additionally, your music library is now easier to navigate and control. The e-reader has become a more capable reading companion. PLUS many additional refinements throughout the system make Mudita Kompakt feel more complete & responsive in your hands.

Much of what you'll find in this update came directly from YOU. The Mudita community shared clear, thoughtful feedback about what would make Mudita Kompakt better for daily use, and we listened. This release reflects those conversations (On the forum, through the surveys we sent out or other external channels).

Thank you for helping shape it.

Discover what’s new in MuditaOS K 1.4.0 for Mudita Kompakt. The update adds group messaging, smoother music navigation, upgraded e-reader controls and several performance improvements. It also brings clearer fingerprint-unlock feedback, improved accessibility settings and overall stability refinements.

If you're still thinking about getting a Mudita Kompakt (OR would like to get one for someone you love), there is no better time than NOW. Not only do all these improvements make the device even better

Below you will find the highlights, followed by a link to the full changelog.

Top Improvements in MuditaOS K 1.4.0

1. Full Group Messaging Support (SMS and MMS)

You can now participate in group conversations the way you expect. Messages stay organized in a single thread, and you can choose how each SIM handles group messaging. Options include:

a shared MMS group chat where everyone sees each reply

or sending one message to many people privately through SMS

This gives you more flexibility and a clearer communication flow.

2. Music Control from the Lock Screen

Playback controls now appear on the lock screen whenever music is active. You can pause, play, and skip tracks without unlocking the phone.

It’s simple, fast, and feels natural.

3. New Folders Tab and Improved Search in Music Player

Music lovers now have more structure and control. You can:

browse songs by folder structure

see track counts and total duration

delete songs or entire folders

search libraries more efficiently

rename playlists

These changes make organizing and enjoying your music more pleasant.

4. E-reader Upgrades: Search, Filters, TOC, Deletion, and More

Reading on Kompakt becomes more fluid and easier to navigate. The E-reader now includes:

Full library search

Filters by reading status

Table of Contents navigation

“Go to Beginning” and “Go to End” options

The ability to delete eBooks

improved performance with large files

The screen stays active while you read, then locks after three minutes of inactivity to save battery.

5. Default Apps Selection

You now have the freedom to choose which compatible app handles calls or messages when external apps are installed.

This opens the door to more customization.

6. Smarter Notes Editor

The Notes app automatically formats the first line as a bold title and then switches into body text. Search has been improved as well. Writing and organizing your notes takes less effort.

7. Clearer Fingerprint Feedback

When a fingerprint is not recognized, Mudita Kompakt now provides a clear message to reduce repeated attempts.

8. Performance and Stability Improvements

Crashes in SMS, E-reader, and Music Player have been resolved. Navigation feels more responsive, and system behavior is more consistent.

9. Cleaner UI and Notification Readability

Notification layouts respond better to text length. System messages and icons are sharper and easier to read.

10. Accessibility Settings Restored

Accessibility options return in this update, improving the experience for users who depend on them.

Full Changelog

If you would like to see the entire changelog for this update, head to:

Thank you for being part of this journey

MuditaOS K is built through steady and intentional development. Every change aims to support calm technology & a more mindful relationship with digital tools.

We invite you to try to update your device & share your feedback. As always, your insights help us continue improving Mudita Kompakt with clarity, purpose, and care.

