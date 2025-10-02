Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré is a Movement Built for Adventures

Why the Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré is ideal for a field watch

When designing a field watch, every component matters. A true field watch must be precise, durable, and reliable under any condition, from the calm of everyday life to the unpredictability of the outdoors.

That’s why Mudita Radiant is powered by the Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré automatic movement: a Swiss masterpiece built for endurance and trusted by watchmakers around the world.

This movement isn’t just a technical choice. It’s a reflection of Mudita’s design philosophy, combining reliability, simplicity, and mindful craftsmanship to create a timepiece that stands the test of time.

Here’s why the Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré is the perfect match for Mudita Radiant.

1. Reliability and Durability You Can Depend On

The Sellita SW200-1 has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable Swiss automatic movements available today.

Originally inspired by the legendary ETA 2824, this movement has been refined and perfected by Sellita over the years to offer superior consistency and toughness.

For Mudita Radiant, reliability isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Whether you’re navigating mountain trails, traveling off the grid, or simply moving through a busy day, the watch’s Incabloc shock protection system ensures that sudden impacts or vibrations won’t affect its precision. This means the balance wheel and pivots remain protected, even during rough conditions.

When paired with Mudita Radiant’s 316L brushed stainless steel case and reinforced crown guard, the result is a timepiece designed to endure the realities of an active life without compromise.

2. Designed to Withstand the Elements

The crown guard of the Mudita Radiant is not merely a stylistic choice. It's actually a crucial & functional element. In the field, accidental impacts are inevitable, and a mechanical watch's crown is often its most vulnerable component.

Thanks to the compact engineering of the Sellita SW200-1, the movement integrates perfectly within Mudita Radiant’s protected case design. This means no misalignment, no pressure on the stem, and no unexpected movement issues.

Combined with its 10 ATM water resistance and tightly sealed structure, the watch is built for both urban adventures and outdoor exploration.

Whether you’re cycling through city streets or hiking a forest trail, Mudita Radiant’s design ensures every moment is measured with precision, unaffected by the environment around you.

3. Swiss Precision for Real-World Performance

The Elaboré grade of the SW200-1 movement offers a higher level of precision and adjustment compared to standard models. Regulated in three positions, it maintains an accuracy range between ±7 and ±20 seconds per day, providing dependable timekeeping wherever your journey takes you.

This balance between precision and practicality is what makes it ideal for a field watch. It doesn’t demand fragile conditions or delicate handling, it simply performs.

The 38-41-hour power reserve ensures that your watch continues to keep time even if you take it off for a day, making it the perfect companion for weekend trips or spontaneous getaways.

4. Built to Last and Easy to Maintain

True craftsmanship means creating something that lasts—and that can be maintained over time. One of the advantages of choosing the Sellita SW200-1 is its global serviceability.

This movement follows a time-tested Swiss design that’s familiar to experienced watchmakers worldwide. Parts are accessible, and maintenance is straightforward, ensuring that Mudita Radiant can stay with you for decades.

Field watches are meant to become companions. They are meant to be reliable tools that age gracefully alongside you. A timeless timepiece. The Sellita SW200-1 makes that possible.

5. A Movement Aligned with Mudita’s Philosophy

At Mudita, we believe technology should respect your attention, not compete for it. Mudita Radiant embodies this philosophy by returning to the essentials: quality craftsmanship, precision engineering, and purposeful simplicity.

The Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré fits seamlessly into this vision. It’s a movement that doesn’t shout for attention, it just simply works, quietly and reliably. Just like Mudita Radiant itself, it’s a celebration of mindful design and timeless mechanics, reminding us that true innovation doesn’t always mean complexity. Sometimes, it means refining what already works perfectly.

