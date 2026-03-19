There’s something reassuring about objects that simply do what they’re meant to do, without excess, without noise.

That idea has guided the design of from the very beginning. Today, we’re proud to share that this approach has been recognized with the iF Design Award 2026, one of the most respected honors in global design.

This marks our fourth iF Design Award, following earlier recognition for Mudita Pure, Mudita Moment, and Mudita Kompakt. Each award reflects the same belief: that thoughtful, human-centered design still matters.

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A Field Watch, Refined

Field watches were never about decoration. They were built for clarity, reliability, and resilience, tools that could be trusted in demanding conditions.

carries that tradition forward, but with a quieter, more intentional approach.

Crafted in Switzerland and powered by the Sellita SW-200 Elaboré automatic movement, is designed to keep time with precision while remaining independent from batteries or charging cycles. It runs on motion, on everyday life, on the natural rhythm of your day.

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With accuracy of ±7 seconds per day and a power reserve of up to 41 hours, the movement is carefully fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers to meet the standards behind the Swiss Made designation.

Designed for Clarity, Built to Last

A watch should never ask for attention. It should offer clarity when you need it. was designed with that principle in mind. The dial features a clean 12-digit layout and a custom Mudita font, making time easy to read at a glance, whether you’re in the middle of your day or somewhere far less predictable.

In low light, Super-LumiNova® BGW9 ensures visibility without overwhelming the design, emitting a soft blue-green glow that feels natural rather than intrusive.

The luminous glow of time itself. Mudita Radiant’s Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 shines with clarity, even in the darkest moments.

Durability is just as essential. A brushed 316L stainless steel case provides strength and resistance to corrosion, while a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the dial and maintains clarity. Inside, the Incabloc® shock protection system helps safeguard the movement from everyday impacts.

With 10 ATM water resistance, Mudita Radiant is ready for daily life, whether that means an unexpected downpour, a quick swim, or simply not having to think twice.

All of this comes in a slim profile of just 10 to 10.7 mm, designed to sit comfortably on the wrist, without feeling heavy or bulky.

Made to Fit You

No two people wear time in the same way. That’s why is available in three case sizes, 32 mm, 37 mm, and 40 mm, offering a level of flexibility that is still rare among automatic watches.

The five dial options, Natural White, Sand Beige, Moss Green, Baltic Blue, and Charcoal Black, draw inspiration from quiet, natural tones. Each one is designed to feel timeless rather than seasonal.

Paired with six interchangeable, quick-release straps made from durable vegan textiles using recycled materials, Radiant can shift with you, your day, your environment, your preferences, without losing its identity.

Recognition That Feels Meaningful

“This watch was created with a clear intention, to design something reliable, timeless, and free from unnecessary complexity,” says Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita. “This recognition affirms that simplicity, when approached with care, can be both functional and meaningful.”

We’re grateful to the iF Design Award jury for recognizing the thinking behind , not just how it looks, but how it feels to use.

A Natural Next Step

is a field watch, so it’s not too much of a departure from what we’ve done before. At Mudita, we believe it’s a continuation.

Across our products, from phones to alarm clocks to watches, the goal remains the same: to create tools that support your life without overwhelming it.

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Mudita Kompakt is available for purchase in our online store.

Having earned four iF Design Awards, through the years, across our product range, we view this achievement not so much as a culmination, but more as motivation. It encourages us to persist in refinement and consistently prioritize simplicity, even when it presents a challenge.

We’ve always believed the best products aren’t the ones that demand your attention. They’re the ones that quietly give some of it back.