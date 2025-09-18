For centuries, Swiss watchmaking has stood as the gold standard of craftsmanship. The label “Swiss Made” represents not just geography, but an entire tradition of precision, quality, and enduring value.

From intricate mechanical movements to meticulous finishing, over the years, Swiss watches have earned their reputation (rightly so) as the most reliable companions a wrist can carry.

At Mudita, we wanted to continue to honor that tradition and combine it with something we believe in deeply: the power of simplicity and minimalist design. The result is Mudita Radiant, a Swiss Made field watch that brings together timeless craftsmanship and a clear, modern ethos.

The Legacy of Swiss Precision

Switzerland’s watchmaking heritage stretches back hundreds of years, built on a culture of refinement and exacting standards. Movements crafted in Switzerland undergo strict testing, ensuring accuracy that can stand the test of time.

Mudita Radiant proudly carries the Swiss Made designation, a mark that reflects this heritage. Inside the watch, you’ll find the Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré automatic movement, renowned for its robust performance, dependable accuracy (±7 seconds per day), and power reserve of up to 41 hours.

Each movement is fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers, continuing a legacy where every tick of the second hand is the product of generations of expertise.

Minimalist Design, Mindful Aesthetic

While precision ensures performance, design determines how a watch feels on your wrist and in your life.

At Mudita, we approach design with the same philosophy that shapes all our products: clarity, balance, and intentionality.

Mudita Radiant’s dial is guided by a minimalist aesthetic. A custom Mudita font and a full 12-digit layout ensure readability at a glance, without unnecessary distractions. The tones of the dial in Natural White, Sand Beige, Moss Green, Baltic Blue, and Charcoal Black, draw inspiration from nature, giving each version a grounded, timeless quality.

It’s a design that feels at home whether you’re in the office, on a mountain trail, or enjoying a quiet morning at home.

Built for Everyday Adventures

Minimalist doesn’t mean fragile. Mudita Radiant is a watch made for the realities of daily life. Its 316L stainless steel case resists corrosion and wear, while a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the dial with clarity that endures.

A crown guard and Incabloc® shock protection safeguard the movement against accidental knocks, and with 10 ATM water resistance, Mudita Radiant is also ready for rain, sweat, and even a spontaneous swim. Slim and comfortable, it’s designed to be an everyday companion that doesn’t demand attention, but quietly delivers reliability.

Made to Fit You

Every wrist is unique, and so is every story. That’s why Radiant comes in three sizes: 32mm, 37mm, and 40mm, ensuring a perfect fit whether your preference is understated elegance or a bolder presence.

With six interchangeable vegan straps, you can adapt the watch to your style or mood. Thanks to the quick-release system, changing straps is effortless and tool-free.

Each strap is made from durable, eco-conscious materials, reflecting our belief that mindful design extends beyond function into sustainability.

Where Tradition Meets Simplicity

Mudita Radiant is a meeting point: the tradition of Swiss precision and the ethos of minimalist design. It’s a field watch that stays true to its roots in durability and legibility while embracing the clarity and simplicity that define Mudita’s philosophy.

Timeless in design, practical in execution, and reliable in every situation, Mudita Radiant was created to be a watch you can trust every day.

With Swiss precision at its core and minimalist design as its guiding principle, Mudita Radiant isn’t just a timepiece. It’s a reminder that true value lies in what lasts.