The mindfulness of winter

How the stillness of the season is the perfect time to reset & recenter

Winter is often seen as a time of dormancy and stillness, with shorter days and longer nights providing an opportunity for rest and reflection. In this season of winter, it is possible to reset and recenter ourselves in preparation for the coming year.

For many of us, getting through the winter months can be difficult. The weather is not always great, however, there are opportunities for mindfulness throughout the year if you look for them.

One reason why the stillness of winter is so conducive to resetting and re-centering is that it allows us to prioritize sleep. With the days being shorter, we have more time to sleep and restore our bodies and minds. This is especially important in today's fast-paced world, where many of us struggle to get enough rest due to busy schedules and constant distractions.

Rest & Relaxation

During winter, the lack of daylight can also disrupt our natural circadian rhythm, causing us to feel tired and sluggish during the day. By prioritizing sleep during this time, we can help to reset our internal clock and feel more rested and energized. In addition, getting enough sleep has numerous benefits for our physical and mental health, such as improving mood, boosting immune function, and promoting overall well-being.

Another reason why the stillness of winter is the perfect time to reset and recenter is that it provides an opportunity to slow down and take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Without the distractions and demands of the warmer months, we can turn inward and focus on our own needs and goals. This can be especially beneficial for those who feel overwhelmed or burnt out from the constant demands of work and other responsibilities.

Time for coziness, wellness & togetherness

Winter is also the perfect time to set in place a , which can help you slow down, relax, and unwind, with the goal of health, growth and renewal in the coming year.

Additionally, the colder weather and shorter days often lead us to spend more time indoors, which can create a sense of coziness and intimacy. This can be a great opportunity to connect with loved ones, , and engage in activities that nourish the soul. Whether it's curling up with a good book, taking a relaxing bath, or simply enjoying a quiet moment to ourselves, the stillness of winter allows us to recharge and feel rejuvenated.

The time of year can also be a great opportunity to set new goals or intentions for yourself. With the beginning of the year, we often feel an urge to make changes in our lives, whether it's something big (like changing jobs, moving) or small (like eating healthier, making more time for friends).

The Polish village of Pułkownikówka, in the stillness of winter

Reset & Recenter

The stillness of winter provides the perfect opportunity to reset and recenter ourselves in preparation for the coming year. By prioritizing sleep and taking the time to slow down and focus on our own needs, we can use this season to restore balance and well-being. So, during the short days of winter and the colder weather, let us embrace the stillness of winter and use it to our advantage.

