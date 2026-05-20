The Mudita Mindful App Design Challenge: Submissions Now Open!

The submission form for the Mudita Mindful App Design Challenge is officially open! As promised in our announcement, you have until June 1st (Midnight Anywhere You Are) to submit your entries.

: https://forms.gle/cJoU9xcw4RYwT1rx7

Whether you’ve built something completely new (Path A) or reimagined an existing open-source classic for an e-paper experience (Path B), we are ready to see how you’ve utilized the Mudita Mindful Design framework to support intentional user focus.

A Joint Research Initiative with PJAIT

As noted in our challenge preview, this contest is a joint effort with the Social Informatics research team at the Polish-Japanese Academy of Information Technology (PJAIT).

This isn’t our first time teaming up to rethink technology! We actually just co-authored a research paper presented at the ACM CHI 2026 Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, elaborating on the unique process of building a dedicated design system for e-paper phones: .

This challenge is an extension of that work, taking what we learned through our design research and in-house UX studies and putting it into action through your creativity.

To complete your entry, simply answer the questions in the submission form. Your insights will help us understand how modern creators approach humane tech and ethical design patterns. All answers are strictly confidential, fully anonymized in any final research summaries, and have zero impact on your contest score.

The Four Evaluation Pillars

As a reminder, our interdisciplinary jury, including Tomasz Omelan, Mateusz Mróz, Harry Oaten, and our HCI academic researchers from PJAIT, will evaluate the "Project Overview" section of your form and public repository based on:

Creativity & Innovation: Does the project offer an original perspective on digital well-being or a thoughtful use of e-ink technology?

Bright Pattern Integration: How deeply and effectively does the app incorporate responsible design principles that respect user agency?

Technical Implementation: Is the code clean, stable, and functionally well-executed for an Android/e-paper environment?

Usability & Accessibility: Is the interface intuitive, clear, and visually optimized for the unique visual constraints of e-paper displays?

Ready to Submit?

As you head over to the form, make sure your project is:

Hosted on a public GitHub repository. Shared under an approved open-source license (e.g., MIT, Apache 2.0). Accompanied by a detailed README file mapping out your design process.

We can’t wait to see how you redefine the relationship between humans and screens!

Meanwhile, if you’d like to express your interest in the contest and drop us a note, feel free to fill out our Contest Interest Form: - this will tell us how to better prepare contests in the future and will let us know how many entries we may expect from you! :) This form is just to help us plan - to participate in the contest it is enough to just fill out the submission form! You can read all about the contest rules here: