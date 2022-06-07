We’ve reached an important milestone!

Great news about our crowdfunding journey!

We have some GREAT news. Last week, we reached an important milestone in our crowdfunding journey-we shipped the final Mudita Pure phones to all the crowdfunding backers from the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform, who have previously completed their Backerkit. There are approximately 28 Backers from Kickstarter who still have to complete their Backerkit survey in order to choose their Mudita Pure color and update their shipping information.

If you’re a Kickstarter Backer & you haven’t received your Mudita Pure or a shipping notification please get in touch with us.

We will also be contacting those remaining backers individually in order to remind them to fill out their Backerkit survey as soon as possible.

However, that’s not all. This week we will finish shipping Mudita Pure to the outstanding Indiegogo Backers.

This means that our crowdfunding journey is slowly coming to an end. And what a journey it was! What started out as an idea, became a reality because of the support of our Kickstarter and Indiegogo Backers. Our Backers were instrumental in getting this challenging project off the ground. They not only stood by us during our difficult times, but also encouraged us every step of the way. We really couldn’t have done it without you!

As you may recall, we started shipping Charcoal Black Mudita Pure devices to some of our eCommerce customers a few weeks ago. We will now focus our attention on fulfilling all the remaining orders as soon as possible. Once those orders are completed, we will concentrate on perfecting Mudita Pure as well as shipping out new orders as they are placed.

Exciting things ahead

In the Northern Hemisphere, spring may be coming to an end, but at Mudita we are still focused on growth, development and further improvement of Mudita Pure, MuditaOs & Mudita Center.

As we mentioned in the previous update, our tech team is diligently working on improving the stability of MuditaOS, as well as fixing all the bugs which are being reported to us by the Mudita Pure users.

They are also working on implementing new features, such as predictive texting and revamping the calendar & upgrading the music player.

New features will be rolled out in future updates.

Let’s Keep In Touch

Although the crowdfunding portion of the project is coming to an end, we want you to know that we are not finished with the improvements of Mudita Pure.

We would like to invite all our Backers to come join the Mudita Community on our . Once we fulfill all crowdfunding orders and close the campaign, we won’t be able to post any more updates on the Kickstarter or Indiegogo platforms. We will also not be able to reply to any more comments. All notices about software updates and new feature releases will be posted on our and the . The Mudita Forum is also a great place to have direct contact with the Mudita team and discuss any new product ideas & stay informed about product releases.

Since we are about to complete our crowdfunding journey, we’d like to, again, take a moment to thank all of our Backers for the patience, support and encouragement during this, at times, challenging journey.