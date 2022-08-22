What exactly is self-care & why it matters

Self care is something that many of us have heard a lot about lately, however what does it actually mean and why it should be an essential part of your daily routine.

What exactly is self care?

Self care is a concept that's been gaining popularity in recent years, but it's nothing new. Since the beginning of time, people have been taking care of themselves, so they can take better care of others—and you should too!

Self care isn't selfish or a luxury; it's an important part of everyone's daily routine. Self care helps prevent burnout and stress, which can negatively impact your physical and mental health as well as your relationships with others. It also helps you maintain your emotional well-being by making sure you're getting enough sleep, eating nutritious food (and sometimes indulging in treats), exercising regularly and spending time relaxing or doing things that make you happy.

Why is self care important?

We all want to feel our best. That’s why self-care is important for so many reasons. It’s a way to take time for yourself, which, in a way, is a practice in mindfulness and, and an opportunity to maintain balance in your life. Self care can be as simple as getting enough sleep each night or taking regular breaks throughout the day to hydrate your body with water.

Self care isn’t just something that happens outside of work; it shouldn’t be treated that way either. In fact, it should be incorporated into all areas of your life—even during work hours. If you don’t take care of yourself at work then you won't be able to function effectively at all because your energy level will drop dramatically (which is counterproductive).

What are some simple ways to practice self care?

Self-care is a necessary part of life, not just for your well-being but also because it shows YOU that YOU are valued and important. When we don't take the time to care for ourselves, we risk burning out or becoming overwhelmed.

To practice self-care in your everyday life, there are many different things you can do:

Meditate - Meditation is a great way to practice self-care. Not only can it help you manage stress, relieve anxiety and depression, it can also improve your mental health, as well as your physical health. because it gives you the ability to control your thoughts and emotions, while also helping you increase focus and attention. This combination allows you to feel more calm, relaxed and focused on what matters most in your life.

Get enough sleep - Sleep is one of the most important parts of your life. After all, we spend roughly a third of our lives sleeping. Sleep makes it possible for your body to recover from the day's stressors and gives you energy to tackle tomorrow's challenges. When you're sleeping well, everything else in your life seems easier. Adults should get approximately 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Anything less than that could negatively impact your health and overall well-being. Check out our page in order to improve your sleep hygiene.

Practice yoga or another type of exercise which makes your body feel good (and don't forget to hydrate!) - —it's also an opportunity to practice self-care. It’s a practice that combines postures, breathing, and meditation to help you achieve a state of physical and mental well-being. Not to mention, it's also great for your body, in addition to being an excellent way to relieve stress and improve your mood.

Eat mindfully - When you think about self-care, food is probably not something that comes to mind. However, is key to health and well-being. While food is fuel for our bodies, it is also a source of comfort, joy, and celebration. When we eat, we connect with our bodies and the world around us. That’s why paying attention to not only what we eat, but how we eat is the central idea behind mindful eating.

Try breathing exercises when you feel stressed out- Breathing exercises that are designed to help you improve your health and well-being by focusing on your breath. When people focus on their breathing, they're able to gain better control of their emotions—which means less stress! If you're looking for some tools that can help you practice breathwork, check out our minimalist, automatic watch, .

Things to keep in mind

As you're starting to practice self-care, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, it's important that you don't think of self care as something that happens once—it's not a luxury or something that's done when we have time on our hands. Self-care is an active process and should be treated like such: it can be difficult at first, but soon becomes second nature!

Furthermore, self care isn't just about what happens outside of yourself; it also includes your thoughts and feelings about life in general. You might find that some days it feels easier for you to give yourself what you need than others, and that's okay! It's important not to feel bad about this or guilt-trip yourself into feeling guilty if there are days when things get tough (which they inevitably will). Instead, take note of those times so that they can serve as learning experiences and help inform how best to cope next time the same problem arises again later down the line.

Self Care Matters

Self-care is important because it helps us to maintain balance and re-energize ourselves.

We all have an inner voice that tells us what we need to do or not do, and self-care is part of following these inner messages. The more time you spend taking care of yourself, the more energy you will have to do other things in your life with vigor.

When we practice self-care regularly throughout our lives instead of waiting until something bad happens before making changes then we'll notice long term benefits, such as reduced stress levels due less anxiety about work deadlines or financial pressures; improved sleep quality, in addition to a boost in our health and overall well-being.

How can you make sure you're practicing self care?

It’s important to make self-care a regular part of your week. Take time out for yourself every day and do something that makes you feel good and energized. This can be anything from taking a walk in nature or listening to some music which inspires you, all the way up to going on vacation with friends! Remember that this is something that's beneficial for everyone: not just people who are struggling with their mental health, but also those who want to feel better about themselves or have more energy to enjoy life.

It's time to practice a little self-care.

You deserve it.

Is there anything you’d like to add, have we missed anything? We’d love to hear about your experiences with self-care and how it has impacted your health & well-being.

