Why It's So Hard to Focus & How an E Ink Phone Can Help

You sit down to work. A notification pings. Just a quick check, you tell yourself. Twenty minutes later, you're three articles deep into a rabbit hole about celebrity pets, wondering how you got here. Again. You come back. What were you trying to accomplish? Oh, that’s right… focus. You need to finish that very important project.

If that felt familiar, you're not alone.

, the average person could focus on a computer task for 2.5 minutes. Today? Just 47 seconds. Your goldfish officially has better focus than you do.

According to a recent survey of 1,000 US adults commissioned by struggle to stay focused regularly.

The top culprits?

Stress

Lack of sleep

Digital distractions

Boredom

Multitasking

Sound familiar?

The Monkey Mind Meets the Modern World

Buddhists call this phenomenon "monkey mind." It’s that restless mental chatter. However, ancient monks never had to deal with push notifications, pings and endless digital distractions. Today's monkey mind isn’t just living on chatter. It has been fed a steady diet of digital stimulation and now it won't sit still for anything.

Your brain becomes a browser with 47 open tabs, none of them working properly. Research by Dr. Gloria Mark shows this isn't because we've gotten lazier, it's actually because our environment has become a minefield of interruptions. And somehow, we’ve learned to accept it.

Multitasking? Yes, It’s a Myth.

Most of us aren’t . We’re task-switching between tasks fast. Faster than our brain can adapt. And every switch comes with a cognitive cost: fatigue, stress, and a drop in performance.

The more we juggle, the more we drain our ability to enjoy anything. As Dr. Evita Singh puts it, “It’s really hard to enjoy things, which can then lead to depression or anxiety.”

So, what’s the fix? Sure, we can take breaks. Move our bodies. Meditate. That’s all great advice. However, maybe it’s time to look at the digital tools we use, especially the one in our pocket.

Meet the Phone That Doesn't Want Your Attention

is a phone designed for focus. Not for endless scrolling.

Instead of feeding the attention economy, it protects your attention.

The are no social media apps No algorithmic feeds Offline Maps & Messaging (no tracking or geolocation spying) Genuine E Ink display that’s easy on the eyes Offline+ mode for complete disconnection Minimal distractions, intentional design

It’s the kind of phone that lets you work, walk, write, or think without being ambushed by dopamine-driven distractions.

Your Distraction Isn't a Bug. It's a Feature (of modern smartphones)

In the end, this shouldn't be about going off-grid or giving up technology altogether. Although a good digital does go a long way to improving your mental health.

Using different tools should be about reclaiming our ability to focus, to be present, and to live with intention.

Think of as more than just a phone. Think of it as a response to the mental fatigue of this always-on, hyper-connected world we live in.

Because sometimes, the best way to focus isn’t to try harder.

It’s to remove the noise.