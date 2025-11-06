Win the Gift of Disconnection in Our Mudita Kompakt Giveaway

There is a quiet shift happening.

The constant buzz of notifications, the pressure to be always available, the reflex to reach for a screen every time we feel a pause, it has all begun to feel too heavy.

The freedom once promised by technology has, in many ways, been replaced with a new kind of captivity: attention captured, privacy traded, presence interrupted.

As so much of life migrates online, the ability to step away has become rare. Inaccessible.

Even aspirational.

Disconnection, once ordinary, now carries the weight of luxury.

And yet, the things we long for are beautifully simple.

A conversation without distraction. A walk without the map of other people’s lives. A moment that is allowed to remain just a moment & not content.

These are the experiences that restore us.

These are the experiences that remind us we are human.

These are the experiences that offline life protects.

The New Luxury We All Deserve

There is a growing recognition that being unreachable is not neglect, it is nourishment. Privacy has become a privilege, and uninterrupted time has become one of the most valuable assets we possess.

However, this luxury should not be limited to those who can escape to remote cabins or switch off for long stretches of time.

It should not require disappearing from the world entirely. It should be accessible. It should be normal.

It should be ours.

This belief is at the core of Mudita’s mission: creating space for calm within everyday life, not far away from it.

Mudita Kompakt was designed for those who want connection without the noise. It’s a minimalist phone that supports real presence instead of competing for attention. A device that respects privacy instead of collecting it.

Because peace should never feel like a privilege.

A Gift Worth Sharing

To celebrate the beauty of living more intentionally, we are giving you the chance to win the .

We will select five winners.

Each winner will receive:

2× Mudita Kompakt phones (one for yourself, one to give someone who deserves a little more calm)

To enter, simply answer two questions:

What does the luxury of disconnection mean to you? Who would you gift the second Mudita Kompakt to if you won?

Submit your entry here

Contest open: November 6–14 Entries will be accepted until November 13, 23:59 EST Winners notified by email by November 18

A Different Kind of Luxury

Offline time should not be rare. It should not feel like an escape from life. It should be part of it.

Give yourself the room to breathe. Then pass it on.

The best things are the ones that never need to be posted to be remembered.

Good luck & thank you for choosing presence.