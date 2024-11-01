Your Mudita Support tickets with their messages and attachments, your contact details in Support, and your Mudita Store account with your saved addresses. A person reviews this data, because the law requires us to keep some of it, such as a complaint or an invoice.

You don’t need to do anything: when you delete your account, we send one request to Mudita Support on your behalf and show you its number. Support replies to your account’s email address within 30 days and tells you what was deleted, what was kept and why.