Yes. InkApps works alongside sideloading, so you can keep installing apps from other sources if you prefer.

InkApps is part of MuditaOS K on Mudita Kompakt from version 2.0. Open it on your phone to install, uninstall and manage apps.

No. Mudita Kompakt stays distraction-free. InkApps lets you add specific tools, with clear information about how they behave, without endless feeds or catalogs.

InkApps is a curated collection of apps for Mudita Kompakt. It isn’t an attempt to recreate a traditional app store. The focus is on finding useful apps, not on having as many apps as possible.

On the app’s card in InkApps, choose to report a problem and tell us what’s wrong: the description or Mudita Score, bugs, or content not suitable for all ages. Our team reviews every report.

No. Distribution of these apps is up to their creators. You can still sideload the apps you choose.

Our team gives the badge to apps designed especially well for the E Ink ® screen. Apps without it can still work well; the badge helps you find the ones that look and work best.

We disclose these features rather than decide for you. Developers declare mechanisms such as infinite scroll, autoplay or algorithmic feeds, and you see them before you install. We don’t distribute apps with content unsuitable for a general audience.

Every app, including our own, is reviewed before it goes live, with automated checks where possible and a manual review by our team. No review can catch everything, so you can report an app that doesn’t match its description. Apps with false declarations are removed from the collection.

0 3 Mudita Score

What does the Mudita Score mean? It’s one letter from A to D that shows how an app treats your attention and your data. It’s based on the developer’s answers about ads, data, notifications, endless feeds and other engagement mechanisms, and our team reviews those answers before the app goes live.

Is an app with a D score worse? Not necessarily. The score doesn’t say whether an app is good, only which mechanisms it includes. It helps you know what you’re choosing, and the choice stays yours.