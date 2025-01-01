Go offline this summer. Get 10% off your first order.

    Mudita OS K - Version 1.2.0

    Below, you'll find a detailed summary of the most recent update for Mudita Kompakt.

    MuditaOS K - Version 1.2.0

    • Two navigation modes have been introduced, both with voice guidance available in 8 languages:

    • Map Navigation Mode (default)

    • Step-by-Step Mode

    • The starting point is automatically set to your current location

    • You can select an intermediate and a destination point either by searching or by tapping directly on the map

    • You have the possibility to choose a maximum 3 intermediate points

    • The app will notify you if any required maps are missing for route calculation. Additionally, the file size of each map is displayed prior to download, helping users manage storage effectively

    • During navigation, the map can auto-rotate to match the direction of travel, and users can easily recenter the map on their current location when needed

    • You can interact with and explore the navigation map using intuitive gestures

    • If a route takes too long to calculate, the app will inform the user and offer options to cancel or adjust the route

  • Accessibility

    • Touch and hold delay settings are now available, allowing you to adjust the response time for long press actions in applications

    • A ‘Pop-up Duration’ option has been introduced to allow to select how long certain notification pop-ups will remain on screen before disappearing

    • The power button can now be used to end ongoing calls through the new “Power button ends call” setting

    • Incoming call vibration behaviour can now be managed manually

    • Touch feedback vibration setting now allows enabling or disabling haptic responses for hardware buttons (e.g

    •  Back, Home, Control Panel) and other UI interactions such as long-pressing

    • Audio balance can now be adjusted between left and right channels for a personalised listening experience

    • Introduced mono audio for users who prefer or require a single-channel sound output

  • Battery

    • Added option to limit battery charging to 80% to help preserve long-term battery health

    • Added battery health indicator displaying current battery capacity as a percentage of the original capacity

    • Added charging cycle count information showing how many full battery cycles have been used

    • Added battery manufacturing date information

    • Added information about the date of first battery use

    • Added detailed explanation of how wireless charging may affect battery health

    • Upon first charge, you will be shown a message informing about the 80% charge limit feature and the potential impact of wireless charging on battery health

    • Charging behavior updated: once the battery reaches 100%, power supply is automatically stopped and will only resume when charge drops below 95%

  • Connected Devices

    • Improved the appearance of the available Bluetooth devices list, including header height and font sizes

    • Added missing scrollbar to the list of available Bluetooth devices

    • Fixed an issue where music would not play through a connected Bluetooth speaker after plugging in and unplugging wired headphones

    • Fixed the button layout in the Bluetooth device disconnection confirmation dialog

    • Improved the layout of the "Manage Device" tab for Bluetooth devices

    • Removed unnecessary scrollbar from the "Manage Device" tab for Bluetooth devices

    • Removed extra scrollbar from the USB Preferences list

  • Control Center

    • Resolved issue with the flashlight activation

    • Fixed a bug causing the weather layout to break

  • Display

    • Improved the appearance of the Display Settings list

    • Improved the transition between brightness levels to be smooth and gradual, avoiding sudden changes

  • eSIM

    • Fixed an issue with a disabled eSIM card not being visible on the SIM cards list: Now, when you disable the SIM card, it will still be visible on the SIM card list

    • Fixed an issue with Wi-Fi calling not working on an eSIM card

    • Fixed the popup not disappearing automatically when you deleted an eSIM - it now disappears after 2 seconds

    • Refined the copy for SIM card modes and the switch button to improve user comprehension

    • Fixed the blinking keyboard issue when confirming the entered activation code during eSIM setup

    • Applied minor UI adjustments to improve user experience in the SIM cards section and during the process of adding an eSIM card

    • Centered the text for the Dutch translation of "Switch to eSIM mode"

    • Added an optional setting to remove the eSIM during factory reset

  • Launcher

    • Implemented Screen indicator dots to improve UI navigation

    • Fixed UX inconsistencies on the launcher screen

    • Added “Previous” and “Next” navigation arrows in the Apps menu

    • Fixed the issue with app visibility status not updating correctly

    • Fixed disappearing notification dot on quick tab switch

    • Alarm and Calendar apps are now hidden by default in the launcher, as the access to them is quicker through taping on the time or date on the main screen

  • Legal and Regulatory

    • Fixed an issue with refreshing the list of third-party licensed apps

    • Removed ellipsis from the header of the "RF Exposure and SAR" document

  • Locked Screen

    • The “None” option has been introduced as a security option to unlock the phone

    • User Interface adjustments for a better user experience have been introduced

    • The Logo has been removed from the Locked Screen

    • The default emergency number is no longer displayed on the Passcode screen when the device is locked

    • Removed a hidden button on the lock screen that could unintentionally unlock the phone without authorization

    • The screen now wakes only with a registered fingerprint. Invalid touches no longer wake the phone and trigger a vibration instead

  • Network and Internet

    • Added missing SIM 1 and SIM 2 information indicating which slot each card is assigned to in the Mobile Network screen

    • Fixed an issue where the keyboard did not automatically appear when selecting a Wi-Fi network to enter the password

    • Fixed incorrect SIM card slot numbering

    • Fixed the button layout in the eSIM switching confirmation dialog

    • Removed the animation displayed in Wi-Fi Calling settings when two SIM cards are active

    • Improved the appearance of buttons in the Mobile Data settings section

    • Improved font styling and interface appearance, and removed unnecessary colors in the Wi-Fi section when adding a new WPA/WPA2-Enterprise network

    • Enabled access to the Mobile Network tab in Airplane Mode, with Wi-Fi Calling option available

  • Onboarding

    • Improved readability of graphics in the onboarding quick tutorial

    • Removed unexpected "Use Wi-Fi" switch that appeared in the list of available networks when the "Select SIM for Mobile Network" screen was displayed

    • Added a tutorial that explains how to access the alarm, weather, and calendar from the home screen

    • Updated the emergency number to 112 in the “Emergency Call” window displayed immediately after the phone boots up

    • Added the missing "SIM card blocked" screen when inserting a SIM card during onboarding and then blocking it by entering the wrong PUK code

  • Safety and Emergency

    • Improved the appearance of the Emergency SOS screen to align with the UI of the rest of the phone

    • Removed the unnecessary divider at the end of the Wireless Alerts list

  • Security

    • Fixed the button layout in the Screen Lock deletion confirmation dialog

    • Fixed the button layout in the fingerprint deletion confirmation dialog

    • Updated the UI of the Screen Lock settings section

  • Sound

    • Updated the size of buttons, switch buttons and radio buttons in the Sound settings section

  • System

    • Fixed the button layout in the Factory Reset confirmation dialog

    • Added formatting and missing punctuation to the text describing the Factory Reset process

    • Moved the Updater from the "About" section to the main list in Settings

    • Improved the scrollbar functionality in the "Select Region" list, allowing a long press on the arrow to jump to the beginning or end of the list

    • Improved the language settings so that the default language always appears at the top of the list

    • Removed the cursor blinking on the factory reset button in the Polish and Dutch translations

    • Improved the appearance of the header, rows, switch size, and chevron sizes in the Date and Time settings

  • Alarm

    • The alarm list now shows on which days the alarm will ring

    • When the alarm is not set to be repeated, “Don’t repeat” label is shown instead of “Never” label

    • The input field will now automatically clear on focus, eliminating the need to manually clear it before entering the desired time

    • Improved sorting behaviour on the alarm sounds list

    • Now, pressing the volume buttons during an alarm will snooze the alarm

    • You will now be informed about snooze duration (5 min)

    • You will now have the option to delete the edited alarm

    • Fixed an issue with an unexpected switch from PM to AM when creating/editing the alarm

    • Fixed an issue with text not pasting correctly in the alarm name field

    • Fixed UI issues for the add alarm button

    • Removed .mp2 extension from the list of supported formats for the alarm sounds list

  • Calendar

    • Added a swiping feature to the date and time picker

    • Improved event title display for events lasting 90 minutes or more

    • Now, when adding a new event from the month view for a month which is not the current one, the 1st day of the month is initially selected

    • When you press enter on the keyboard when searching for an event, the keyboard will now close

    • The time indicator in day view is now centered when it is 30 minutes past any hour

    • Notification informing about reaching the event limit can now be closed by clicking outside of the notification or using a hardware back button, in addition to using the close button

    • Corrected the height of the error message displayed when an incorrect event end time is entered

    • Improved rendering of the dotted horizontal line in month view

    • Shortened the label for an all-day event in the French language

    • Fixed an unexpected app crash that occurred when entering the app after both language and timezone change in the system settings

    • Fixed a screen refresh issue after adding/deleting an event in day view

    • Fixed an issue with text not pasting correctly in the event title and event notes if the input limit is exceeded

  • Camera

    • Added a notification about the inability to use the flashlight in low battery conditions: Now, when the battery level drops below 10%, the camera app will notify you that the flashlight cannot be used for taking photos

    • Improved visibility of the automatic flash mode icon

    • Improved photo visibility in the gallery preview: Now, the whole photo fits in the preview

    • Fixed a scroll issue when deleting an image from the gallery

    • Fixed a crash in the camera app that occurred when an SD card containing over 1000 images was inserted

    • Improved the display of the status bar after exiting the photo preview

    • Improved the refresh of taken screenshots upon re-entering the gallery: Now, when you re-enter the gallery after taking a screenshot, the screenshot will be visible in the gallery without the need to refresh the screen

    • Fixed app crash issues occurring when capturing screenshots of zoomed-in images or corrupted/not supported files

    • Fixed a zoom reset issue: Zoom no longer resets after answering a call with a zoomed image open

    • Fixed an image preview issue (blank screen) after changing the system language: Now, when you open the preview of the image, change the system language and re-enter the camera app, the image preview is clearly visible

    • Fixed a crash when uploading a corrupted file to the camera folder in the phone’s memory

    • Fixed a camera flash issue when reopening the Camera app: Now, when you take a photo with flash and exit the Camera app before the photo preview loads, the flash will not blink upon re-entering the app

    • Removed the zoom option for the corrupted image preview

    • Updated the design for the empty gallery view

  • Chess

    • Added the ability to change the difficulty level by tapping on the rectangular difficulty icons

    • Fixed the issue with the game menu blinking when minimising the app during gameplay: Now, the game menu is not visible when minimising the gameplay screen

    • Removed the loading screen when opening the app for the first time, after each phone restart, and after each factory reset

    • Fixed a refresh issue on the options screen: Now, when you re-enter the options view after changing the system language, translation for the difficulty level will refresh properly

    • Updated text display of the “Select player color” option in the options view for the French language

    • Updated text display of the “Black” option in the options view for the Spanish language

    • Capitalised the first letter of the “Clear all” option on the statistics screen for the following languages: Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese

  • Keyboard

    • Enabled keyboard suggestions for third-party applications

    • Changed divider for suggestions within SMS app

    • Implemented auto-space after selecting suggested word in Notes

    • Implemented auto-space after selecting suggested word in SMS

    • Keyboard's force feedback is now consistent with the new version of the OS

    • Implemented keyboard performance and optimization improvements

    • Improved suggestion generation speed

    • Fixed incorrect keyboard layout for French users (AZERTY)

  • Meditation

    • Moved the Statistics section to the Settings menu for better accessibility

    • Enhanced user experience, specifically within the Statistics section

    • Enabled meditation countdown by default

  • Music

    • Added a music widget to the home screen for quick access and control: You can now play, pause, skip to the next or previous track directly from the home screen

    • The widget also provides options to launch the Music player app or close the widget from the home screen

    • Improved visibility of the speed control icon, next/previous track icons, and the music progress bar

    • Reduced the size of the single song container

    • Updated the icon displayed on the empty screen

    • Enhanced the touch area responsiveness of the mini player component

    • Removed the gray color from the scrollbar and adjusted its layout to prevent overlap with the down arrow icon

    • Improved song list behavior in two scenarios:

      • When the SD card containing music files is inserted, the tracks are automatically added to the list without requiring manual selection

      • When the SD card is removed, a damaged file alert is displayed only once for tracks that were stored on the card

    • Fixed a crash that occurred when the app was moved to the background

    • Fixed an issue with the visibility of the mini-player and the music playback menu after playing music for the first time

    • Fixed an error when deleting music files that caused the removed tracks to continue appearing as currently playing

    • Fixed an issue that caused the playback screen to freeze when playing a newly added song

    • Fixed an issue when the song list view would occasionally appear blank (white) when returning from the song details screen

    • Fixed an issue when shuffle mode was not applied when starting playback from the All Songs list

    • Eliminated the jumping behavior of the progress bar when switching between songs

    • Excluded visibility of songs with unsupported formats from the tracklist

    • Fixed an issue where newly added songs did not appear on the playback screen when using the next or previous buttons

    • Fixed an issue where songs played one second beyond their actual duration, resulting in unexpected playback behavior

    • Improved integration with the car's music control system to ensure proper functionality with the Music Player app

    • Enhanced the visibility of metadata and the progress bar for the first song played after launching the app

  • Phone

    • Added a notification about inability to make an emergency call when Offline+ mode is active. You will be instructed on how to disable Offline+ mode

    • Added an option to disable your caller id (hide your number) in the Phone app’s settings. You can switch this option on or off - network default option is applied by default

    • Fixed a display issue where the “set as default” toggle interfered with the display of the second number input when creating/editing the contact

    • When “Last name first” name format is applied, the contact names are displayed in the same way for the contact list, the recent calls list and the favorite contacts list

    • Previously, a “Middle name” of the contact was displayed in the recent calls list. Now, a “Middle name” is not displayed in: contact list, favorite contacts list, recent contacts list, contact details view, more contact details view

    • The list of audio devices is now updating correctly during a call

    • Fixed display issues in contact search:

    • Previously, searching by a contact's name and surname did not yield accurate results for contacts including a prefix. Now, the search results are correctly displayed

    • Previously, when pasting a copied number in the contact search, the phone number was not found. Now, the results are correctly displayed

    • Stabilised scroll behavior when adding a phone number to an existing contact

    • Fixed rare unexpected crashes for calls and contacts

    • Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when rejecting a call with a quick reply message and then subsequently locking the screen

    • Fixed an issue where tapping the border around the USSD input field would close the input unexpectedly

    • Fixed an issue with call holding information disappearing when trying to make another call

    • Fixed the width of phone number, first name, and last name fields and removed a scrollbar when entering new contact view

    • Now, scroll position on the contact list is remembered after editing a contact and going back to the contact list

    • It is no longer possible to paste the invalid symbols “( ) / . -” into the dial pad or into phone number fields when creating/editing a contact

    • Changed the order of buttons which appear when leaving the editing screen (discard changes message)

    • When trying to unblock a contact, you can now close the confirmation message by tapping outside the message or by using the hardware back button, in addition to using the close icon

    • Unbolded the “block” option when entering the contact details for an unsaved number from the recent calls list

    • Added a close icon to “block number” dialog

    • Improved header visibility when creating a new contact for the Dutch language

    • Updated UI for:

      • the list of audio devices

      • a message appearing when calling an extension number

      • buttons appearing when a USSD code is active

      • a message appearing when copying a phone number from the contact details

    • Applied minor UI adjustments to:

      • dialpad view

      • contact details view

      • contact search view

      • recent calls list

      • a view displayed when creating a contact from dial

      • parallel call notification

      • quick messages view

      • contact display options view

      • choose default number dialog

      • a view displayed when there are no contacts added

  • Updater

    • You can now access the release notes tab on the software update screen to view the current version's name, release date and changelog

    • The "Date of update" has been replaced with the version number of the update

    • Notifications in Control panel during update has been improved

    • Fixed an issue with the Updater app not being hidden from the Apps list after OS update. You can later unhide it

    • Update checks interval has been corrected

    • Issues related to the terms of update have been resolved

    • User Experience has been improved within Updater

    • API and internal libraries have been optimized for performance and stability

  • SMS

    • You can now switch on the delivery reports for text messages in the app’s settings

    • Now, if you receive a flash SMS it will be automatically saved in your inbox. Previously, this type of SMS appeared directly on the screen without being saved to inbox

    • Updated the design for premium SMS

    • Added translations of “Sending…” status for all 7 languages

    • Now, when MMS message is received but not yet downloaded, it is displayed as “Attachment: File” on the conversation list

    • “Middle name” is no longer displayed in the contact name

    • Improved scaling of received MMS images

    • Now, the send button does not become active after you input blank spaces in the input - it will become active if you input at least one character or emoji

    • Fixed an issue where the description of the image did not update in the picture preview when swiping between sent/received images in the conversation

    • When deleting a message,using the hardware back button will now close the confirmation dialog and deselect the message. Previously, the message would not deselect

    • Switched the order of the buttons appearing when deleting conversations from the conversation list and uncapitalised the letters in “Delete” information in the top bar

    • Updated the name of the system folder from “Downloads” to “Download” for the English language and removed an unnecessary icon in a message appearing when saving a sent/received MMS image

    • Removed a copy icon in the toolbar when long-pressing on:

      • a received non-supported file

      • a message informing about manual download of MMS

    • Updated the polish translation for "Enter a contact or number" label appearing when creating a new conversation (“Dodaj” was changed to “Wprowadź”)

    • Updated the font size for a “Failed to send!” status appearing under a message that failed to send

    • Applied minor UI adjustments to:

      • conversation list

      • top bar in a conversation view

      • a view displayed when there are no conversations created

      • message input

      • a message appearing when trying a failed to send message

      • a message appearing after blocking the contact/number and returning to the conversation list (“conversation hidden”)

      • top bar appearing when selecting a text message with a long-press

  • Weather

    • Improved location accuracy

    • Resolved an issue where weather data would occasionally fail to automatically refresh after changing the default location

    • Fixed an issue where sometimes the location name was not displayed in the correct language in search results after a system language update

    • Updated an “Add” icon when adding a new city to the list of locations for improved clarity

    • Fixed an issue with API request: Now, the new data for the 7-day forecast is requested only if cached data is older than 3 hours

    • Removed an unnecessary API request when marking/copying text in the locations search field

    • Fixed an issue with the city name not updating on first app entry or after force stopping the app

    • Fixed an issue with the keyboard not hiding after exiting the search field when the location was not shared

    • Fixed an issue with “No internet connection” information not appearing when Wi-Fi was switched off and there were no funds on a SIM card (mobile data cannot be accessed)

    • Improved the visibility of an inactive right arrow when reaching the end of the hourly forecast

    • Fixed an issue with the redirection to location settings displaying twice instead of once after searching for a current location when the location is not shared

    • Removed an icon from “No internet connection” information

    • Now, the days of the week in a 7-day forecast start with a capital letter, in all languages

    • Updated the translation for “Mist” in the polish language (“Mgła”)

    • Updated the translation for “Locations” in the spanish language (“Lugares”)

    • If you're curious about all the updates we've made to Mudita Kompakt, you can find the full list of changelogs <a href='https://support.mudita.com/en/support/solutions/folders/77000328247'>here</a>.