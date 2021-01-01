Mudita in press

For Media
An inexpensive, portable medical ventilator called Breath, has been nominated for the A'Design Award in a special "War on Virus" category, being the only Poland-based project to receive a nomination.
With this Mudita alarm clock and the E-Ink screen, you can track time and set your alarms without being lured into scrolling through your apps.
Not everyone is a morning person, and I admit I am so far removed from that audience that I could actually make friends with a bunch of owls instead of being included in their group.
Wake up rested and relaxed with the Mudita Bell Calming Alarm Clock. Scrolling through your smartphone before bed exposes you to blue light, keeping you alert long after you should be.