Warsaw, Poland, November 23rd, 2026 — Mudita announces , a software update for its minimalist E Ink® phone, . The release gives users more choice over their home screen, applications, calendars, and time offline, while maintaining the device’s focus on intentional technology use.

A quieter relationship with technology looks different for everyone," says Michał Stasiuk, CEO of Mudita. "Some people want only their everyday essentials, while others need a shared calendar or a few additional tools. We built MuditaOS K 2.0 so that each person can decide how much their phone does.

The update supports these different needs with the new Kalm Launcher, the InkApps collection, optional two-way Google Calendar synchronization, and customizable Offline+ settings. Michał Stasiuk walks through these changes in a .

This video is hosted on YouTube. Allow marketing cookies to watch it here. Cookie settings Watch on YouTube MuditaOS K 2.0 is our biggest Kompakt update yet. And we see it as the next step in Kompakt’s evolution. With MuditaOS K 2.0, you decide how simple your phone should be. Keep it focused on the essentials or add the tools you need. It’s minimalism on your terms, with a level of choice no minimalist phone has offered before.

The update also introduces a task manager, custom ringtones, third-party music playback controls, and improvements across the system.

A home screen shaped by the user

The new Kalm Launcher allows users to customize their home screen and applications list, choose a wallpaper, and change the font. Apps can be organized into folders, renamed, hidden, or pinned at the top of the applications list. Users can alternatively display up to five of their most frequently used apps and assign actions to swipes and a long press on the home screen.

Kalm Launcher also introduces a Notification Inbox that brings together system notifications and notifications from calls, messages, calendars, and compatible applications. It displays notification content and keeps messages from people separate from app alerts, helping users review what needs their attention.

The previous home screen remains available as the Standard Launcher, allowing users to continue with the layout they already know.

InkApps brings focused tools to E Ink®

MuditaOS K 2.0 introduces InkApps, a curated collection of useful, focused applications optimized for Mudita Kompakt’s E Ink® display and available to install directly on the phone.

Created by Mudita and members of its developer community, these applications take the technical characteristics of E Ink® into account. The collection emphasizes tools that serve a clear purpose and complement Mudita Kompakt’s approach to mindful technology.

The update provides the foundation for a growing ecosystem, with Mudita planning to work with developers interested in creating focused applications for a paper-like display. Users decide which tools to install.

More flexibility for connected and offline routines

New Offline+ settings allow users to keep the camera and/or Bluetooth available while Offline+ is active. This makes it possible to take photographs or continue listening through Bluetooth headphones during time spent disconnected.

For users who choose to connect their calendars, optional two-way synchronization with Google accounts keeps changes aligned between Mudita Kompakt’s native Calendar app and Google Calendar. The Calendar app also features improved event creation and editing, recurring events, and support for up to five reminders, including one fully customizable reminder.

Greater control over applications and everyday settings

A new task manager lets users view open applications and close them from the background. It is accessible by pressing and holding the Control button or through Settings. Third-party applications can also be uninstalled directly from the device.

The home screen and lock screen music widgets now support playback controls for third-party music applications. The lock screen widget has refined icons and thinner control buttons, while a fix restores wired headphone microphone and button functionality after leaving Offline+ without reconnecting the headphones.

Users can select custom ringtones from audio files stored on the device and assign different ringtones to each SIM slot. File validation prevents unsupported or corrupted audio from being selected, and improved handling of missing files ensures the phone continues to ring.

Refinements throughout the system

The Meditation app now automatically dims the screen during sessions and includes distinct interval chimes, a planned-duration display during preparation, and a countdown in seconds during the final minute. Session stability and completion-screen interactions have also been improved.

Other refinements include redesigned Settings with clearer groupings and smoother scrolling, a more accurate battery bar, and a screen-refresh shortcut activated by pressing and holding the Home button to clear ghosting. The release also improves the E-reader’s landscape power menu, refreshes onboarding, clarifies battery and storage requirements for updates, and fixes a lingering call-volume icon.

Together, these changes allow users to keep their setup simple or add the tools they need as their routines change.

For the full MuditaOS K 2.0 changelog, visit:

Images and videos for media use are available in the

About Mudita Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the success of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to introduce Mudita Kompakt – a phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself. To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated Mudita Kompakt page.

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