Mudita to Showcase Mudita Kompakt and InkApps at Web Summit 2026

Lisbon, Portugal, October 27th, 2026 — Mudita will showcase its approach to intentional technology at the upcoming , taking place in Lisbon on November 9–12th. Visitors to Stand E106 will be able to experience and explore how InkApps and the upcoming MuditaOS K 2.0 update expand the possibilities of a minimal phone.

As mobile technology increasingly competes for users’ attention, Mudita develops products that support everyday life while giving people more control over their digital engagement. Its latest software developments build on that approach, offering greater flexibility to choose which tools belong on a phone and how they fit into daily routines.

combines a 4.3-inch E Ink® touchscreen with calling, text messaging, offline navigation, music, an eReader, a calendar, and other everyday tools. It operates without Google Mobile Services (GMS) or a preinstalled browser. The dedicated Offline+ Mode physically disconnects the device’s cellular modem and microphones, allowing users to step away from digital communications.

Recognized with both the and , Mudita Kompakt offers an alternative for people seeking a more balanced relationship with technology.

A key focus of Mudita’s presence at will be InkApps, a curated collection of applications of useful apps, included in MuditaOS K 2.0 update, planned for November 2026. InkApps will allow users to discover and install selected applications directly on , without connecting the phone to a computer.

Developed by Mudita and members of its developer community, the collection focuses on useful applications suited to the characteristics of E Ink® displays. It emphasizes simple tools, offline-friendly functionality, and clear information about privacy, permissions, and potentially distracting features. Every application is reviewed before being added to the collection, helping users make informed choices about the tools they install.

InkApps reflects Mudita’s belief that a minimal phone should give people room to meet their individual needs. The collection expands access to practical tools while supporting a more intentional approach to using them.

Alongside InkApps, the MuditaOS K 2.0 update will introduce new ways to personalize and manage Mudita Kompakt. The new Kalm Launcher offers app folders, wallpapers, fonts, personalized gestures, and a dedicated Notification Inbox. Users who prefer the familiar layout can continue using the Standard Launcher.

MuditaOS K 2.0 lets you choose between the text-focused Kalm Launcher and the familiar Standard Launcher.

The update will also introduce optional two-way Google Calendar synchronization and more flexible Offline+ settings, allowing users to choose whether Bluetooth, the camera, or both remain available while Offline+ is active. A new task manager and the ability to uninstall third-party applications directly from the phone will simplify app management. Further additions include custom ringtones, improved music controls, and refinements to everyday applications, including Meditation.

Together, these developments support the idea behind MuditaOS K 2.0: minimalism on your terms. Users can keep their phones focused on a few essentials or add tools that support their daily lives.

Mudita’s participation in Web Summit follows its recent launch at Best Buy Canada and the expansion of its retail presence to New York’s Times Square. Guided by its philosophy, “More Offline. More Life.”, the company continues to develop products that support a more intentional lifestyle, including minimal phones, alarm clocks, automatic watches, and mindfulness products.

Journalists, retailers, distributors, and technology enthusiasts are invited to meet the Mudita team at Stand E106, Web Summit, Lisbon, November 9–12, 2026, to experience and learn more about InkApps and MuditaOS K 2.0.

To learn more, visit:

About Mudita Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the success of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to introduce Mudita Kompakt – a phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself. To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated page.

Useful Links: Mudita Website: Mudita full product offer – online store:

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