8 Global Habits for a Slower, More Intentional Life

Modern wellness can feel surprisingly exhausting. There is always something to master or maximize. One look through social media and, it seems that every week there’s another wellness trend, one more morning routine to master, another metric to track, another supplement to research, another app promising to optimize the way we sleep, eat, move, focus, or relax. Somewhere along the way, even taking care of ourselves became something we could get wrong.

Yet, some of the most enduring approaches to well-being are remarkably uncomplicated.

Eat until you are comfortably satisfied. Take a real break in the middle of the day. Go for a walk after dinner. Spend time outside even when the weather is less than perfect. Sit around a table with people you care about. Occasionally, do absolutely nothing (my favorite).

Around the world, different cultures have developed rituals and philosophies that make space for exactly these things. Of course, no tradition represents every person in a country, and none of these ideas should be treated as universal rules. They’re better understood as cultural practices and perspectives we can borrow from, adapt, and make our own.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about them is how little they ask us to buy, achieve, or optimize.

Sometimes, living well begins simply by slowing down.

1. Japan: Hara hachi bu and the art of stopping before you are full

In Okinawa, Japan, there is a traditional saying: hara hachi bu. It is commonly interpreted as eating until you are about 80% full rather than continuing until you feel completely stuffed.

The idea has attracted attention partly because Okinawa has long been studied for the longevity of its older population. Researchers studying traditional Okinawan lifestyles have noted smaller portion sizes and the practice of hara hachi bu, while the of Health describes it as a Confucian-inspired approach to mindful eating.

However, perhaps the most useful lesson here is not the percentage of fullness, because, how can we REALLY measure that? It’s actually attention.

Hunger & fullness are not switches that suddenly turn on and off. When we eat quickly, distractedly, or while scrolling through something on a screen, it can be surprisingly easy to miss the quieter signals telling us that we have had enough. Additionally. It can take up to for your brain to recognize that you’re actually full.

Hara hachi bu encourages a different type of eating rhythm. Something that could be referred to as mindful eating. It encourages you to eat slower. Taste the food. Notice how you feel. Give your body time to catch up with your plate.

This way, you’re not obsessively calculating how "80% full" you are, or doing any unnecessary calorie restriction. Think of it instead more as an invitation to finish a meal feeling comfortably satisfied rather than uncomfortable.

This could mean a little bit getting used to because we do live in a culture that often encourages bigger portions & eating on the run, so simply paying attention can feel almost radical.

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2. Sweden: Fika and the importance of taking a real break

Ask someone in Sweden about fika and you will quickly discover that it is about much more than coffee.

Fika is an intentional pause, traditionally accompanied by coffee and perhaps a cinnamon bun, pastry, or something small to eat. More importantly, it creates time to stop what you are doing and connect with someone else.

describes fika as a moment to "pause, connect and recharge," with conversation often being more important than the coffee itself. It is common at home, in cafés, and in workplaces, where it creates an informal space for people to talk without a meeting agenda attached. And that distinction matters.

A break spent answering messages while eating something over your keyboard is technically time away from work, but it may not feel much like rest. Fika gives the pause its own value.

has found that even brief pauses can reduce fatigue and increase feelings of vigor. Social rituals can add some additional benefits, like a feeling of belonging, conversation, and the sense that our day contains more than tasks waiting to be completed. So, borrowing the spirit of fika might be worth a try.

Make a cup of coffee or tea. Sit somewhere other than your desk. Invite a colleague. Maybe, suggest that you both put the phone away for those fifteen minutes (Slack & email can wait). Maybe.

And, most importantly, resist the urge to turn your coffee break into another productivity hack. Try not to talk about work. Taking a break FROM WORK is the point.

3. Spain: Paseo and the simple pleasure of an evening walk

There is something wonderfully uncomplicated about the Spanish tradition of the paseo: going out for a leisurely walk, often later in the day.

If you’ve ever , you probably noticed that Spanish social life has long extended into streets, plazas, promenades, and outdoor cafés, particularly in the evening. Spain's official tourism site even lists going out for a walk as one of the characteristic ways people enjoy public life and the outdoors.No hiking boots required. No step goal necessary. Just put one foot in front of the other & walk.

A post-meal stroll also happens to have some interesting physiological health benefits. and meta-analysis found that physical activity after eating, including walking, can reduce post-meal glucose spikes, with activity performed relatively soon after eating showing greater effects than exercise before a meal.

However, the paseo offers something that, perhaps, science can’t really capture or measure. The paseo creates an international transition from one activity to another.

Dinner is over and the day is winding down. So, Instead of immediately moving from the dining table to the sofa, another screen, or another task, you step outside.

This can be a chance to do some walking meditation (it’s meditation in motion) You notice the temperature. You take in the fresh air and the smell of the atmosphere. Maybe, you will see other people and talk to whoever came with you. You give your body a little movement and your mind a little room.

Even ten or fifteen minutes around the neighborhood can change the texture of an evening.

Remember, not every walk needs to count as exercise. Sometimes, you can simply go for a walk.

4. Iceland: Sundmenning and the well-being of warm water and community

Iceland has a particularly wonderful word for its swimming culture: sundmenning.

Across the country, public swimming pools aren’t just places for serious lap swimmers. Heated largely by geothermal energy, those pools function as everyday community spaces where people swim, soak in hot tubs, relax, talk, and spend time together.

In fact, Icelandic swimming pool culture was added to UNESCO's Representative List of the It’s a tradition that emphasizes accessibility, intergenerational connection, movement, relaxation, and social life.

That makes sundmenning particularly interesting as a wellness ritual because it’s not only about physical exercise, but also functions as a social activity.

You can swim several lengths or you can just sit in and enjoy the warm water. Perhaps, you chat with a stranger in the hot tub or you can simply be quiet. It’s all up to you.

suggests that heat exposure can affect circulation and cardiovascular function, although researchers also caution that many long-term health claims still require stronger evidence.

The broader lesson might be even simpler: well-being doesn't always have to happen alone.

Sometimes a public place that encourages people to move, relax, and talk to one another can support physical, mental, and social health at the same time.

5. Denmark: Hygge and finding enough in ordinary moments

Few Scandinavian concepts have traveled as successfully around the world as hygge.

Unfortunately, somewhere along the journey, hygge occasionally became shorthand for buying expensive candles and covering everything in beige blankets. However, the Danish idea is richer than that.

describes hygge as taking time away from the rush of everyday life to relax and enjoy quieter pleasures, either alone or with people you care about. It might involve dinner with friends, a cup of something warm, a book, a conversation, a picnic, or simply a comfortable evening at home.The important part is not the décor, but the atmosphere.

Hygge creates a small boundary around a moment and quietly says: nothing else needs to happen right now.

That can be especially valuable in the evening, when our homes increasingly compete with the same notifications, work messages, news feeds, and digital distractions that follow us throughout the rest of the day.

Creating a more peaceful environment can be as simple as dimming the lights, putting the phone somewhere else, playing music, reading, or talking.

This is also one of the places where dedicated technology can genuinely help. Using a separate alarm clock such as Mudita Bell or Mudita Harmony, for example, can remove one practical reason for bringing a smartphone to bed. The goal isn’t to reject technology outright, it’s knowing what place it has in your life, and then using it in places where it actually belongs.

Hygge reminds us that comfort is not necessarily something we need to purchase. Often, it is something we create by giving a moment our full attention.

6. Norway: Friluftsliv and going outside anyway

Then, there is the interesting Norwegian philosophy of friluftsliv, which literally means "open-air life."

The term was popularized by playwright Henrik Ibsen in the 19th century, but the idea is much broader than hiking dramatic mountain trails or disappearing into the wilderness for a week. Friluftsliv can mean many things, like walking the dog, picking berries, sitting beside a lake, cycling, skiing, having coffee outside, or spending an afternoon in a hammock. Just be outside. Most importantly, it is not reserved for perfect weather.

Norway's outdoor culture embraces nature throughout the seasons. describes friluftsliv as a philosophy centered on simple life in nature and stepping away from everyday stress, rather than any particular sport or achievement.

That mindset has increasing behind it. Reviews of nature-based activities and nature exposure have found associations with improvements in mood, stress, anxiety, and other measures of mental well-being, although the strength of the evidence varies between studies. READ:

The useful lesson here shouldn’t be that nature is just another performance metric. You don’t have to summit mountains, hills or do anything spectacular.

Just walk through a park or sit under a tree. Maybe have your lunch outside or go into the forest and go for a run without trying to beat your previous time.

And, most importantly, be in the here and now. We know it can be hard, but try to resist turning every beautiful moment into content. READ:

For people who still want essential communication and practical tools while reducing the pull of conventional smartphones, this is also where a minimalist device such as Mudita Kompakt can make sense. You don’t have to disconnect from the world entirely, but maybe try to carry less of the digital world with you while you experience the physical one.

Sometimes, the best thing your phone can do outdoors is very little.

7. Italy: Il dolce far niente and the sweetness of doing nothing

Of all the habits on this list, this one may be the most difficult for people raised on productivity culture.

means, quite literally, "the sweetness of doing nothing."

The Italian expression describes a state of pleasant, carefree idleness: time that does not need to accomplish anything in particular. So, imagine sitting outside with an espresso (or a glass of prosecco) and watching people pass.

Lying somewhere sunny without reaching for a book or looking out of a window. Don’t talk to anyone for longer than necessary. Try doing absolutely nothing and refusing to feel guilty about it. For many of us, that last part is the challenge.

These days, we have become very good at justifying rest by what it might produce later. We rest so we can work harder. We meditate so we can concentrate better. We take a vacation, so that we can return refreshed and productive. However, dolce far niente offers a completely different possibility.

Like, what if rest didn’t need a business case?

that leisure is associated with subjective well-being, while short breaks can reduce fatigue. However, maybe we don’t need science to defend every quiet afternoon and boredom shouldn’t always need to be immediately eliminated. READ:

Not every moment of silence needs to be filled and an empty fifteen minutes doesn’t automatically belong to your phone, with doomscrolling.

Sometimes, nothing is exactly what you should be doing.

8. France: Turn the meal back into an occasion

It’s no secret that France has an amazing food culture which offers another useful reminder: eating can be more than refueling. It can be more than making yourself “not hungry.��”

In 2010, the gastronomic meal of the French as intangible cultural heritage. Interestingly, the tradition is not defined only by what is served. It also includes choosing ingredients, preparing the table, gathering people together, conversation, presentation, and taking time to enjoy the experience. There is a lesson in that experience even if tonight's dinner is decidedly less gastronomic.

Sit down. Use a plate. Taste what you are eating. Talk to the person across from you. And, perhaps most importantly, leave the screen somewhere else. READ:

In an experiment involving more than 300 people sharing restaurant meals with friends or family, participants who had access to their phones felt more distracted and reported enjoying the less than those whose phones had been put away.

There may be nutritional benefits to paying attention as well. A found that distracted eating was associated with greater food intake later, although its effect on how much people ate during the distracted meal itself was less consistent.

However, it’s important to underline that not everything needs to be reduced to metabolism. A meal is one of the few rituals most of us still perform every single day. Why rush through all of them?

Final Thoughts

At Mudita, we write a lot about being in the here and now, as well as savoring a more gentle pace of life, but maybe slower living isn't another thing to add to your routine

When you look at these eight ideas together, a pattern begins to appear. There’s a common denominator. Hara hachi bu asks us to pay attention. While, fika asks us to pause. Paseo gets us moving without turning movement into a workout. Sundmenning combines relaxation with community. Hygge makes ordinary moments feel sufficient. Friluftsliv sends us outside. Then, dolce far niente gives us permission to do nothing. Finally, the French approach to the table reminds us that food tastes different when a meal is allowed to become an experience.

None of these ideas requires waking up at 5 a.m., tracking seventeen health metrics, or transforming your life overnight.

In fact, their common thread may be almost the opposite of optimization.

Be where you are. Notice what you are doing. Spend time with people. Go outside. Leave some space unfilled.

When we live in a world that’s constantly encouraging us to do more, consume more, and stay connected to everything at once, perhaps one of the healthiest habits we can cultivate is knowing when enough is enough.

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