Another Mudita Kompakt sneak peek: The RETURN of the Jack

Here’s some exciting news as we prepare for the launch of Mudita Kompakt!

We've been keeping an eye on the evolution of audio accessories, and we know there's a debate out there: the convenience of cordless versus the reliability of cords.

With the upcoming Mudita Kompakt, we're tipping our hats to the latter.

In the tech world, where simplicity often takes a back seat, we're thrilled to announce that Mudita Kompakt will proudly feature a standard headphone jack.

Yes, you heard it right! We understand how important it is for many of you to have direct, uncomplicated access to your audio experiences. Whether it’s listening to music, catching up on podcasts, or simply using your headset to make & receive calls, the headphone jack is here for those of you who love the trusty wired headphones.

We appreciate your interest in the Mudita Kompakt. Your enthusiasm drives our efforts to refine this product.

Stay tuned for more updates next month, and thank you for your continued support and belief in our commitment to simplicity and functionality.

Join us in embracing a simpler, minimalist lifestyle.