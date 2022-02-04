Mudita Pure February 2022 Shipping Update

We know everyone is eagerly awaiting news when their Mudita Pure will be shipped, so we wanted to update all of you with the most current information which we have available.

The good news is that after identifying and fixing a critical issue, shipping has resumed, slowly at first, however the next group of Backers will be getting their Mudita Pure in the next few days. First, we needed to replace some of the units which we shipped out in December, to Backers who reported that they were experiencing issues with the 4-way navigation button.

The subsequent deliveries will be to Backers who have been waiting patiently for their Mudita Pure. This week, a batch of over 60 Mudita Pure phones will be shipped. They should be receiving them next week.

The following weeks will be a crucial time for us. We have received requests to publish a shipping schedule, however, due to the dynamic nature of the current situation, we are unable to do this at the moment. We want to be sure that we can scale up production in a way that does not impact the quality of the device. We plan on publishing a more precise shipping schedule once we feel confident the manufacturing process meets our quality standards and we can standardize the production tempo.

We are doing everything we can to speed up this process, while at the same time overcoming some difficult challenges. Lockdowns, workplace shortages, and strains on logistics networks have all contributed to the numerous delays we have experienced in the several months. However, we do see a light at the end of the tunnel and we really couldn’t have done it without your support and encouragement.

Thank you again for being part of this journey.