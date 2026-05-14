Mudita Radiant Automatic Honored with Red Dot Design Award 2026

There’s something timeless about a well-designed field watch. It doesn’t compete for your attention. It doesn’t buzz, vibrate, or demand constant interaction. Instead, it quietly does what it was designed to do: keep reliable time and stay with you through everyday routines and outdoor adventures.

That’s why we’re incredibly proud to share that has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award: Product Design 2026 in the Watches category.

This recognition comes shortly after also received the in March of this year, making this an especially meaningful moment for our team.

A Watch Designed With Intention

Field watches have a long history rooted in practicality, durability, and legibility. With , we wanted to honor that tradition while refining it through the lens of mindful, intentional design.

The result is a Swiss Made automatic field watch created for people who appreciate clarity, simplicity, and craftsmanship.

Powered by the automatic movement and fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers, is designed to be dependable without unnecessary complexity. There are no charging cables, no notifications, and most importantly, no digital distractions. There’s just the quiet rhythm of mechanical timekeeping powered by the natural movement of the wearer’s wrist.

Every detail was carefully considered, from the custom Mudita typeface and highly legible dial to the brushed stainless steel case, sapphire crystal, and Super-LumiNova® illumination designed for visibility in low light conditions.

The luminous glow of time itself. Mudita Radiant’s Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 shines with clarity, even in the darkest moments.

At the same time, remains versatile enough to move effortlessly between outdoor adventures, daily routines, and slower moments away from screens.

A Growing History of Award-Winning Design

This marks Mudita’s third Red Dot Award, following earlier wins for and our minimalist E ink phone, .

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Over the years, our products have also received internationally recognized distinctions such as the iF Design Award, reflecting our ongoing commitment to thoughtful, human-centered design across both mindful technology and timepieces.

For us, these awards aren’t simply about aesthetics, but rather, we believe they represent something deeper: the belief that technology and products can support well-being instead of constantly competing for attention.

What Makes the Red Dot Award Special?

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Award is considered one of the world’s most respected international design competitions.

Each year, an independent panel of experts evaluates thousands of products from around the globe based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, quality, ergonomics, and ecological compatibility.

Receiving this recognition places among products celebrated internationally for exceptional design quality and craftsmanship.

More Than Just a Watch

represents something that has become increasingly important in today’s world: creating space for presence.

In many ways, a field watch embodies a different relationship with time. One that feels calmer, more grounded, and less connected to the constant stream of notifications and digital noise that follows us everywhere.

That philosophy has always been at the heart of Mudita.

Whether it’s through our minimalist phones, mindful alarm clocks, or thoughtfully designed watches, we continue to explore how products can help people reconnect with what matters most.

We’re deeply grateful to the Red Dot jury for this recognition, and even more grateful to our community for supporting our journey toward more intentional technology and design.