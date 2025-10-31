The Story of Mudita Radiant & Designing Time Differently

Every watch tells time, but not every watch tells a story.

began as a simple, but (we have to be honest) an ambitious idea. We wanted to design a field watch that honors the tradition of reliability and clarity, while, at the same time, embracing a mindful philosophy of living with intention.

We wanted t to be a tool you can trust. A companion that stays discreetly by your side & is a reminder that your time is truly your own.

Creating such a watch meant questioning conventions. It meant stripping away distractions. It meant designing time… differently.

This is the story of how came to life.

From a Sketch, to a Blueprint, to a Story on Your Wrist

Before a single screw was crafted or a dial printed, there were hours of sketching, refining, debating, and testing.

Prototypes meet pencil lines, ensuring every detail feels intentional in real life, not just on paper.

We focused on three core design pillars:

Function. Durability. Clarity.

We know a field watch must be ready for anything, from a hiking trail to the everyday challenges of life. That responsibility shaped every detail.

We carefully modeled the form, ensured the case proportions offered comfort and wearability, and designed a dial that is instantly readable at a glance.

Less flash. More purpose.

Design begins on paper, where measurements and geometry shape the foundation of true durability.

Built on Principles of Purposeful Engineering

When the design was ready to leap from the page into the real world, the craft began.

Here’s what powers every moment with :

Clarity That Never Competes for Attention

Crisp dial layout with custom a Mudita font

Full 12-digit numerals for intuitive time reading

Anti-reflective sapphire glass ensuring visibility in any light

Time should be easy to read, both day and night & never demand your attention.

Durability for a Lifetime

Brushed 316L stainless steel case for corrosion resistance

Crown guards to protect where it matters most

10 ATM water resistance for confidence and freedom

Incabloc® shock protection for real-world wear

A watch built for stories needs to withstand them.

Digital modeling transforms thoughtful design into a fully realized watch ready for real-world wear.

Swiss Precision at Its Heart

Inside every Radiant beats the Sellita SW200 Elaboré automatic movement, meticulously fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers.

Accuracy: ±7 to ±20 seconds/day

38-41-hour power reserve

A movement trusted by the world’s finest field watches

Timekeeping you can depend on.

Brilliance Even When Light Is Gone

Super-Luminova® BGW9 on hands & indices

Soft blue glow that preserves the minimalist aesthetic

Quick readability even in total darkness

The luminous glow of time itself. Mudita Radiant’s Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 shines with clarity, even in the darkest moments.

Because the experience of time does not end at sunset.

A Watch That Fits Your Story

A field watch should suit its wearer, not the other way around.

comes in three case sizes:

32mm — refined and elegant

37mm — traditional field watch feel

40mm — bold and modern presence

With five nature-inspired dial colors and six durable quick-release vegan straps, personalization becomes part of the adventure.

A spectrum of simplicity. Mudita Radiant is available in five timeless colorways, designed to complement every adventure and every moment.

This is your time & your t should reflect the way you live it.

Designing a Future Classic

Behind every crown click, every precisely machined lug, every lume-filled numeral, is a team obsessed with detail. We believe a watch should simplify your life, not complicate it. It should remind you of where you are, not pull you into somewhere else.

is both a nod to the field watches of the past and a step toward more mindful timekeeping.

A classic, reimagined with intention.

The First Chapter Is About to Begin

The Kickstarter launches soon.

Early supporters will receive:

Up to 30% OFF A FREE extra strap for waitlist backers Early access before anyone else

Be part of the story from the very beginning. & get ready to wear time differently.

Begin your story with us.

Choose Mudita Radiant.