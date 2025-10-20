Mudita Radiant Launches on Kickstarter

A Field Watch for Every Story

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of , our Swiss automatic field watch designed for those who value craftsmanship, clarity, and the beauty of living with intention.

Now, live on Kickstarter, is built to accompany you wherever life takes you, whether that means quiet mornings, mountain trails, or moments that ask for precision and presence.

The Story Behind the Radiant

At Mudita, we’ve always believed that technology and design should support a calmer, more intentional lifestyle.

After redefining the way we use phones and clocks, we turned our attention to a timeless timepiece that celebrates mindfulness in motion, a watch that’s mechanical, tactile, and grounded in simplicity.

The result is , a field watch that combines Swiss precision with minimalist design and exceptional durability, built to last for generations.

We’re pulling back the curtain and inviting you behind the scenes.

Come see the details and dedication that bring a true field watch for every story to life.

Clear in Every Light

No matter the hour or the surroundings, your watch should never leave you guessing. That’s why dial is laid out with full 12-digit clarity and our custom Mudita font, designed to be read at a glance.

dial carries no logo, so your eye lands on what matters: time. Our only mark is the small lotus carved into the crown, as a subtle signature that reflects Mudita’s mindful design philosophy and offers a pleasant tactile experience each time you set or wind the watch.

Additionally, to keep things sharp even under glare or low light, we’ve used anti-reflective sapphire crystal so you never lose track of time, even in challenging conditions.

Built for Real Life

We built the Radiant not just to look good on paper, but to endure daily life. Its brushed 316L stainless steel case resists corrosion and masks minor wear. Over the dial sits a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment, giving both protection and readability.

We’ve reinforced the design with a crown guard, Incabloc® shock protection, and sealed it for 10 ATM water resistance, so that it’s ready for rain, splashes, or whatever your day brings.

Swiss Precision with Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré

At the heart of beats Swiss excellence.

The Sellita SW 200 Elaboré automatic movement represents decades of Swiss watchmaking refinement. It delivers high accuracy of ±7 to ±20 seconds per day, which is impressive for a mechanical movement, and a minimum 38-hour power reserve that carries you through a full weekend of adventures.

However, specifications only tell part of the story.

Each movement is carefully fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers, ensuring the long-lasting, reliable performance you can depend on.

To us, Swiss Made is more than just a label, it’s a promise. You wind it with your movement. It keeps time with precision. It's the kind of mechanical reliability that never goes out of style.

Always Readable with Super-LumiNova® BGW9

When light fades, your ability to read the time shouldn't.

We chose premium Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 for the hands and indices. It’s a luminous compound that glows brilliantly in low light and complete darkness.

Unlike cheaper alternatives, BGW9 emits a clean, neutral glow that doesn't compromise understated elegance during daylight hours.

Whether you're checking the time during a pre-dawn start or navigating your way in darkness, remains perfectly legible.

It's one of those features you don't notice until the moment you need it, and then you're grateful it's there.

The luminous glow of time itself. Mudita Radiant’s Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 shines with clarity, even in the darkest moments.

Designed to Fit Your Wrist and Your Style

Here's something most watch brands won't tell you: one size doesn't fit all.

A 42mm case that looks perfect on one wrist can overwhelm another. And your story isn't the same as anyone else's.

That's why comes in three thoughtfully chosen case sizes: 32mm, 37mm, and 40mm.

Visuals show a prototype. The final strap may differ from the version displayed.

Whether you have a smaller wrist, prefer vintage proportions, or want something more contemporary, there's a that fits you perfectly.

However, size is just the beginning. Choose from five nature-inspired dial colors that reflect different moods and personalities. Then personalize further with six quick-release vegan straps that combine exceptional durability with ethical choices. Swap them in seconds. Adapt to any situation.

A spectrum of simplicity. Mudita Radiant is available in five timeless colorways, designed to complement every adventure and every moment.

Your watch. Your way.

Begin Your Story

isn't trying to be the flashiest watch in the room.

It's not chasing trends or demanding attention.

It's designed to be a reliable companion for whatever your story holds. Whether that's summiting a mountain, building something meaningful, or simply navigating the beautiful complexity of daily life.

The first chapter of the story begins today on Kickstarter.

We can't wait to see where you take it from there.

Begin your story with us.

Join the Mudita Radiant campaign on & save approximately 30% off.