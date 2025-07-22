MuditaOS K 1.2.0 Is Here: Built Around Your Feedback

Designed With YOU in Mind

Since the launch of Mudita Kompakt, we’ve been listening closely to your thoughts, ideas, and suggestions. With your input guiding the way, we’re excited to introduce MuditaOS K 1.2.0, a major update designed to enhance your experience, simplify everyday use, and bring meaningful new features to your device.

This update introduces some of the most-requested additions, including offline navigation with voice guidance, the ability to sideload third-party apps with ease via Mudita Center, and over 150 improvements and fixes that touch nearly every part of the system.

Whether it’s smoother performance, greater functionality, or thoughtful design tweaks, MuditaOS K 1.2.0 is all about making even better, with your voice at the center.

What’s New in MuditaOS K 1.2.0?

Navigation with Voice Guidance

You can now explore the world more freely and stay present while doing so. Offline navigation is available directly on your Mudita Kompakt, with voice guidance in 8 languages, two intuitive navigation styles (Map View and Turn-by-Turn), and three travel modes: Walking, Cycling, and Driving.

You can set your destination by search or simply tapping the map, include up to three intermediate stops, and explore routes even when offline. The map interface is designed to be clear, minimal, and distraction-free—just the way we like it.

Improvements and fixes to the Mudita Kompakt Maps App

Sideloading via Mudita Center

One of the most-requested features is finally here: with version 1.2.0 you can now sideload third-party apps to your Mudita Kompakt using Mudita Center (version 3.1.0). This gives you the freedom to install additional tools that serve your needs, without bloated app stores, ads, or tracking.

With MuditaOS K version 1.2.0 you can now sideload third-party apps to your Mudita Kompakt using Mudita Center (version 3.1.0).

It’s mindful customization, on your terms.

⚠️ Please note: While the Mudita Kompakt does not include an app store, it is technically possible to sideload Android APK files using a computer. However, apps not optimized for the E Ink screen or requiring Google Services may perform inconsistently. Mudita does not guarantee the compatibility of any third-party apps with Mudita Kompakt.

150+ Fixes & UI Improvements

Our team has gone through every part of the operating system, with your feedback, they’ve carefully reviewed your feedback and addressed bugs, inconsistencies, and edge cases. Some of the most notable improvements include:

Better performance and layout in the Phone , Calendar , and Camera apps

Enhanced Bluetooth connectivity and device management

Smoother transitions and cleaner design across system settings

Improved fingerprint sensor function

Improved alarm behavior , weather accuracy , and keyboard suggestions

Expanded accessibility options , including touch and vibration customizations

New battery health tools and a setting to limit charging to 80% for longevity

These may sound like small details, but together, they make a big difference in daily use. If you would like to read the detailed changelog for MuditaOS K 1.2.0, please visit our dedicated .

Recognized for Design. Now Even Stronger in Function.

Since its launch, has been recognized internationally for its design excellence, receiving:







With the release of MuditaOS K 1.2.0, we’re ensuring that the experience of using the phone lives up to its celebrated form, which means: thoughtful, focused, and free of unnecessary distractions.

A Note of Thanks

This update wouldn’t be what it is without . Every suggestion, bug report, and idea you’ve shared has helped shape this release. We’re grateful to have a community that truly believes in what we’re building together.

Your feedback continues to guide our roadmap, and we’re already working on future updates to bring even more improvements, refinements, and requested features to .

How to Get the Update

The rollout of this update is divided into two batches, ensuring that all Mudita Kompakt users will receive it.

Mudita Kompakt North America Optimized users will get the update on Tuesday, July 22

Mudita Kompakt Global Optimized users will get access on Wednesday, July 23

This phased approach ensures a fully reliable update for every Mudita Kompakt user. Once MuditaOS K 1.2.0 is available, you’ll see a notification at the top of the Control Center screen. If it doesn’t appear, you can check manually via Settings > About > Software Update. We recommend updating while connected to Wi‑Fi with sufficient battery power for a smooth installation.

Onwards, Together

We created to offer something different, a more intentional, privacy-respecting alternative to mainstream smartphones. , we aim to deepen that promise and deliver technology that supports a calmer, more focused way of living.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Stay present. Stay connected to what matters.