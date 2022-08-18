Well-rested kids are happy kids (and also happy parents)!

Sleep = Happiness

A well-rested child not only means a happy child, but also happy parents. Anyone who has experienced the miracle of parenthood is aware of just how many problems sleep deprivation brings, both from the side of the parent and the baby. A sleep-deprived toddler is grouchy and impatient. Sleepless nights also affect the well-being of parents. Most importantly, sleep affects both mental and physical health. During sleep, growth hormone is produced by the pituitary gland. This not only affects the growth process, but also cell regeneration and wound healing. It’s because of this that skinned knees and elbows barely hurt the next day. However, regeneration and cell growth are not the only processes affected by sleep. New connections between neurons are formed in the brain, making it possible for your child to remember what they have learned during the day. This is crucial to proper brain development. The proper amount of sleep also has a beneficial effect on the immune system. Melatonin, a hormone produced when we sleep, has strong antioxidant properties. The body's immunity also depends on it. Children who sleep enough are more resistant to diseases and infections. That's why the right amount of sleep is so important. Infants need it up to 20 hours a day, preschoolers should get approximately 10-13 hours of sleep per night. Although parents may not think that they have any control over the quality of sleep their children experience, the truth is, to some extent they can influence it. This means parents can have an impact on not only their child’s health, but also their well-being. And as an added bonus, parents can benefit as well.

Bedtime Routines are our friends

While falling into a systematic routine at work or in daily life may not always be ideal, when it comes to the bedtime routine consistency is KEY and it’s very beneficial. Consistent bedtimes are extremely important and help a child set his circadian rhythm, or internal clock. Especially when it comes to younger children who still need a nap during the day. Setting specific times, and sticking to a schedule, makes it easier not only for children, but also for parents to follow healthy sleep habits.. Setting specific times helps organize the daily routine. If we adhere to these times, the child's body will feel tired on its own during these times and it will be easier for them to fall asleep. Bedtime routines are also very important. Routines make children feel safe and secure because they know what to expect. A consistent and predictable bedtime routine can also help your child fall asleep more easily.

A bedtime routine may include a light supper, a bath, a bedtime story, followed by some nature and ambient sounds, like the sounds included in the audio library, to help your baby drift off to sleep.

A sleep sanctuary

Your child's bedroom should be a place conducive to sleep. Although we may not often think about it, it’s actually very important. Before going to sleep, the room in which your child sleeps should be prepared for rest and relaxation. The toys should be cleaned up, so that they do not unnecessarily distract the child, curtains should be drawn to make sure daylight doesn’t cause unnecessary stimulation. It’s important to know that regulating the circadian rhythm is primarily dependent on the intensity of sunlight. Melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep, is also called the "sleep hormone". The production of melatonin can only reach adequate levels when the room is dark. A small bedside lamp light, without blue light, can be turned on in order to set the right atmosphere. has a customized front light that measures 2700 K on the Kelvin color temperature scale. This light gives off a warm light and provides a relaxing bedtime atmosphere completely free of any sleep-disturbing blue light.

Bottom Line

Sleep is more important than you may think. Sleep is crucial for the health and happiness of children. Numerous studies have shown that children who regularly get the proper amount of sleep exhibit better behavior, focus and attention, in addition to improved learning, memory, and overall mental and physical health.

Keeping a regular sleep schedule for your child, even on weekends and during holiday breaks is also important because it helps them ease into a good night’s sleep more quickly.

Consequently, not getting enough sleep can lead to many adverse side effects.

That’s why consistent and restful sleep is essential for every child’s health and overall well-being.

