Why Everyone Is Quitting Social Media

Has social media become less social?

Not so long ago, social media was framed as the great connector. It promised community, creativity, and a chance to share our voices with the world. I grew up in the age of MySpace. In the early days, the experience felt (I have to admit) very personal: you chose who to follow, who to listen to, and who to let into your little corner of the internet. At that time, for me, it meant a glittery MySpace page, autoplay emo songs, and a Top 8 friends list. It was also my first brush with coding because back then, everyone was secretly an HTML hacker just to get their page to sparkle. That vision, however, didn’t last. As platforms matured and went public, the equation shifted. Connection turned into monetization. The focus moved away from the follow button and toward algorithms designed to maximize only one thing: your time spent scrolling.

Now, it’s targeted ads, doomscrolling, and an algorithm deciding you need 47 videos of raccoons baking bread. And 30 of those videos are probably AI generated.

The Attention Machine

As Jack Conte, co-founder of Patreon, put it, in a recent interview with Matt D'Avella: “Facebook has built a machine that converts attention into revenue.” Once investors demanded endless growth, social platforms were no longer designed with people in mind.

They were designed with advertisers in mind.

Every feature since has been shaped by this logic. Infinite scroll removed natural breaks that once gave us permission to stop. Algorithmic feeds replaced human choice with machine-optimized engagement. Negative and outrageous content began to rise because we’re wired to look at it longer.

The result? An environment that amplifies comparison, insecurity, and constant distraction, while burying the very connections that once made these platforms meaningful.

In fact, according to Meta’s own disclosures, just 7% of time on Instagram in 2025 is spent viewing friends’ content, down from 11% just two years ago.

On Facebook, that number has dropped from 22% in 2023 to 17% in 2025.

What was once about real connection has been replaced by algorithmic feeds designed to keep us scrolling.

From Social to Synthetic

The promise of a digital “town square” has instead turned into a noisy reality show, dominated by viral trends, clickbait, and AI-generated content. Even the most thoughtful creators struggle to be seen amid the flood of commodified media.

And the data reflects this shift. The latest 2025 Social Media Benchmarks Report reveals that Instagram engagement has plummeted by 30% year-over-year, with posts now averaging just 0.45% engagement. On average, an Instagram post receives 395 likes and 24 comments, while TikTok posts generate 3,092 likes and 66 comments.

Even as impressions on Instagram have increased by 13%, the interactions have dwindled.

So, yes, people might still be still looking, but they’re no longer engaging in meaningful ways.

For many, the experience no longer feels social at all. It feels synthetic, like a carefully engineered slot machine that offers endless pulls, but, unfortunately, very little reward.

The Quiet Rebellion

This dissatisfaction has sparked a quiet rebellion. Digital detoxes and “phone-free” events are on the rise. Minimalist phones and distraction-free apps are gaining traction. Communities like the encourage people to put their devices away and rediscover real-world presence.

READ:

What felt radical just a few years ago, (I’m referring to stepping away from social media) is now becoming mainstream.

The conversation is shifting from fear of missing out to relief of opting out. Or, as we like to call it, here, at Mudita, JOMO ( ).

A Healthier Relationship With Technology

At , we don’t believe the answer is to reject technology altogether. Technology can be purposeful, calming, even beautiful, when it’s designed with intention. The real challenge is finding balance: using tech in ways that serve our lives, not control them.

That’s exactly why we created , a minimalist phone designed to break the cycle of endless scrolling and help you reclaim your attention.

With its E Ink display, essential features, and Offline+ mode, it encourages presence without severing connection.

You can still call, text, and navigate when you need to, but without the constant pull of algorithmic feeds or engineered distractions. And with the possibility of sideloading, it feels a bit like circling back. MySpace gave me my first taste of HTML, and now gives me that same joy, only this time through the lens of Android customization.

So, in the end, It’s not about going off the grid.

It’s all about giving yourself space to live more fully off the feed.

Reclaiming Our Attention

We’re at a pivotal moment. The internet is still young (relatively speaking), and we’re only beginning to understand how it reshapes human communication and attention.

However, the signs are clear: people are tired of being treated as products. They’re looking for ways to live more intentionally, to quiet the noise, and to reconnect with what matters.

If you’ve ever felt drained after “just a few minutes” online turned into an hour, or if you’ve caught yourself scrolling without even knowing why, you’re not alone. You’re part of a growing movement that recognizes our attention as something worth protecting.

Perhaps the question isn’t why everyone is quitting social media. It’s why more of us aren’t ready, just yet.