MWR from wireless devices has been declared a possible human carcinogen. Children are at greater risk than adults when exposed to any carcinogen.
Leeka Kheifets, Michael Repacholi, Rick Saunders, Emilie van Deventer The sensitivity of children to electromagnetic fields
In today's world, technologic developments bring social and economic benefits to large sections of society;however,the health consequences of these developments can be difficult to predict and manage.
Matthias Otto, Karl Ernst von Mühlendahl Electromagnetic fields (EMF): do they play a role in children's environmental health (CEH)?
Possible adverse health effects of exposure to electric, magnetic and electromagnetic fields (EMF), and especially the question of whether there exists a special vulnerability of children...
Ewa Dworzańska , Krystyna Mitosek-Szewczyk , Paulina Hołowicka-Kłapeć , Anna K. Szewczyk The effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by electronic media carriers on the nervous system in children.
Today, more and more young children have mobile phones, internet, computers. What influences children’s development, what are the psychological consequences of the use of modern media? (in Polish)
Grzegorz Redlarski, Bogdan Lewczuk, Arkadiusz Żak, Andrzej Koncicki, Marek Krawczuk , Janusz Piechocki, Kazimierz Jakubiuk, Piotr Tojza, Jacek Jaworski, Dominik Ambroziak, Łukasz Skarbek and Dawid Gradolewski The Influence of Electromagnetic Pollution on Living Organisms: Historical Trends and Forecasting Changes
The objective of this paper is to systematise our knowledge in electromagnetic pollution, in which the influence of electromagnetic radiation on lower organisms was investigated.
Vinita H. Belsare* Vinita H. Belsare* et al. (2020) Impact of smartphone usage on sleep, melatonin and its correlation with anxiety and depression
Bandara, P., Carpenter, D. O. The Lancet: Planetary electromagnetic pollution: it is time to assess its impact [Online]
Radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation affects flora and fauna. The reported global reduction in bees and other insects is plausibly linked to increased radiation of this kind in the environment.
Hanifin, J. P. et al. Randomized trial of polychromatic blue-enriched light for circadian phase shifting, melatonin suppression, and alerting responses (2019)
Blue-enriched light caused significantly greater suppression of melatonin than standard light.
Tonetti, L., Natale, V. Effects of a single short exposure to blue light on cognitive performance (2019)
The present data appear to highlight that even a single short exposure to blue light has an effect on cognitive performance in young adults.
They stated that ‘based upon peer-reviewed, published research, we have serious concerns regarding the ubiquitous and increasing exposure to EMF generated by electric and wireless devices.