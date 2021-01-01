Paul Greenberg
Goodbye Phone, Hello World: 60 Ways to Disconnect from Tech and Reconnect to Joy
For anyone who needs a break from devices after months of quarantined doom-scrolling.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
For anyone who needs a break from devices after months of quarantined doom-scrolling.
Firstenberg traces the history of electricity from the early 18th century to the present, making a compelling case that many environmental problems and diseases are related to electrical pollution.
Human beings are primates, and primates are political animals. Our brains, therefore, are designed not just to hunt and gather, but also to help us get ahead socially.
Within a few years of its unveiling, the smartphone had become part of us, fully integrated into the daily patterns of our lives. Never offline, always within reach.
This acclaimed work, now in a new edition, has introduced tens of thousands of clinicians to mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) for depression, an 8-week program with proven effectiveness.
This practical book has given tens of thousands of clinicians and students a comprehensive introduction to mindfulness and its clinical applications.
Nothing is harder to do these days than nothing. But in a world where our value is determined by our 24/7 data productivity . . . doing nothing may be our most important form of resistance.
Eastern spiritual traditions have long maintained that mindfulness meditation can improve well-being. Mindfulness-based treatment approaches have been successfully utilized to treat anxiety.
The Way of the Essentialist isn’t about getting more done in less time. It’s about getting only the right things done. It is not a time management strategy, or a productivity technique.
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
In this beautiful and lucid guide, Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh offers gentle anecdotes and practical exercise as a means of learning the skills of mindfulness--being awake and fully aware.