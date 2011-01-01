ProductsAboutCommunityStore

  • Jeff Orlowski
    The Social Dilemma 

    It goes into depth on how social media's design is meant to nurture an addiction, manipulate its use in politics, and spread conspiracy theories and aiding groups such as flat-earthers.

    Healthy Body and Mind
  • Nicolas Pineault
    Smarter Tech 

    On the Smarter Tech podcast, safe tech advocate Nick Pineault and his guests will inspire you to use technology in a way that’s safe, mindful and health-promoting. Episodes release biweekly.

    Focus and productivity
    Healthy Body and Mind
  • Michal Malewicz
    I did a hard mode dopamine detox for over 30 hours 

    Dopamine detox is a way to reset some of our thinking by removing things that are easy and pleasurable from our day. That way we're forced to be in a state of discomfort for a longer period of time.

    Digital minimalism
  • Ewen Wright
    Gideon Irving - Woke Up Looking (OFFICIAL VIDEO) 

    A comedic music video that beautifully sums up living in a digital world.

    Digital minimalism
    Electromagnetic radiation
    Focus and productivity
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mudita backstage
    Parenting
    Sleep
  • Smooth Feather
    Pioneers Of Science - Part 1 

    Join these high school scientists to learn about WiFi and EMF radiation in a simple experiment.

    Electromagnetic radiation
  • Alex Ikonn
    The Mindset You Need To Succeed 

    Self-proclaimed life-learner, Alex is the founder of the Five Minute Journal. In this video, he explains how the right mindset allows you to succeed in life.

    Focus and productivity
  • emma chamberlain
    24 HOURS WITHOUT A PHONE 

    Emma Chamberlaintries a 24-hour digital-detox. While vlogging, we see she is getting nervous and showing signs of needing to enrich herself. Emma decides to open a book and read.

    Digital minimalism
