Resources
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Sara Lazar, Ph.D.
How Meditation Can Reshape Our Brains: Sara Lazar at TEDxCambridge 2011
Neuroscientist Sara Lazar's amazing brain scans show meditation can actually change the size of key regions of our brain, improving our memory and making us more empathetic and resilient under stress.
Jeff Orlowski
The Social Dilemma
It goes into depth on how social media's design is meant to nurture an addiction, manipulate its use in politics, and spread conspiracy theories and aiding groups such as flat-earthers.
Nicolas Pineault
Smarter Tech
On the Smarter Tech podcast, safe tech advocate Nick Pineault and his guests will inspire you to use technology in a way that’s safe, mindful and health-promoting. Episodes release biweekly.
Michal Malewicz
I did a hard mode dopamine detox for over 30 hours
Dopamine detox is a way to reset some of our thinking by removing things that are easy and pleasurable from our day. That way we're forced to be in a state of discomfort for a longer period of time.
Devra Davis
Rapid Fire - What Brain and Sperm Share and Why Care | Dr. Devra Davis | TEDxJacksonHole
Since the invention of radar, cell phone radiation was assumed to be harmless. The latest research ties this kind of radiation to lowered sperm counts, an increased risk of Alzheimer's, and cancer.
Ewen Wright
Gideon Irving - Woke Up Looking (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
A comedic music video that beautifully sums up living in a digital world.
Smooth Feather
Pioneers Of Science - Part 1
Join these high school scientists to learn about WiFi and EMF radiation in a simple experiment.
Break the Twitch
How To Do Anything With Minimalism, Habits, and Creativity
Anthony Ongaro created Break the Twitch when he noticed his inclination to buy things online. Things he didn't have time or the money for. He documents helpful hacks to stop you from focusing on life.
Alex Ikonn
The Mindset You Need To Succeed
Self-proclaimed life-learner, Alex is the founder of the Five Minute Journal. In this video, he explains how the right mindset allows you to succeed in life.
Did we miss something?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
emma chamberlain
24 HOURS WITHOUT A PHONE
Emma Chamberlaintries a 24-hour digital-detox. While vlogging, we see she is getting nervous and showing signs of needing to enrich herself. Emma decides to open a book and read.