  • Paul Greenberg
    Paul Greenberg 

    He is the New York Times bestselling author of Four Fish, American Catch, The Omega Principle and Goodbye Phone, Hello World. A regular contributor to the Times and many other publications.

    Focus and productivity
    Healthy Body and Mind
  • Sara Lazar, Ph.D.
    Sara Lazar, Ph.D. 

    Sara W. Lazar, Ph.D. focuses to elucidate the neural mechanisms underlying the beneficial effects of yoga and meditation.

    Healthy Body and Mind
    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Arthur Firstenberg
    ECHOEarth 

    an organization of people who do not own cell phones. Its mission is to liberate humankind from the mobile phone. Physical and mental health, freedom, privacy, ecology, relationships.

    Electromagnetic radiation
    Healthy Body and Mind
  • Arthur Firstenberg
    Arthur Firstenberg 

    An American author and activist on the subject of electromagnetic radiation and health. He is the founder of the independent campaign group the Cellular Phone Task Force.

    Electromagnetic radiation
  • Niraj Shah
    Niraj Shah 

    A digital well-being advocate, Niraj Shah is the co-founder of Mind: Unlocked and Co-Chair Europe of Transformative Technology Lab.

    Meditation and mindfulness
    Focus and productivity
  • Dr. Anastasia Dedyukhina
    Dr. Anastasia Dedyukhina 

    A former senior digital marketer, Dr. Anastasia Dedyukhina has cut ties with her hyper-connectivity. She is now leading consciously-digital.com and speaking all over the world about nomophobia.

    Focus and productivity
  • Dr. James Williams
    Dr. James Williams 

    Former Google-employee and recipient of the company's highest honor for work on search advertising, James Williams writes about philosophy and the ethics of technology.

    Focus and productivity
  • Did we miss something?

    Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here

  • Johnathan Garner
    Johnathan Garner 

    Passion for digital technologies and Buddhist meditation, Johnathan is the founder of Mind Over Tech.

    Meditation and mindfulness
